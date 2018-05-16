Race 3 trailer: From Salman Khan to ‘(lack of) logic’, everything that left Twitterati laughing hard

Race 3 trailer: Salman Khan in stills from his upcoming film. Race 3 trailer: Salman Khan in stills from his upcoming film.

Ahoy, bhai fans! Salman Khan is back to set the silver-screens on fire and your mind reeling (as it mourns the death of logic, according to some) with the Race franchise’s latest installment — Race 3.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, who is also a choreographer, the film’s trailer, which was released on April 15 (Tuesday), promises to be an action-thriller and stars the likes of Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol, in addition to Khan. What the film also aspires to be, according to buzz on social media, is a script completely devoid of logic. Physics seem to have died a slow, painful death in one of the scenes and dialogues like “Our business is our business. None of your business” and “I am sick of this Siku” among others might have made Kanti Shah proud, people have wondered out loud on social media. Nevertheless, given how Salman Khan’s films are money-minters anyway, they have also already declared it a hit, while posting their ‘condolences for common sense’.

Check out some of the responses to the trailer doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site, here.

#Race3Trailer The floor is acting. Salman khan and jacqueline fernandez – pic.twitter.com/983FYAfmFL — OMKAR SANKHE (@OmkarSankheblog) May 15, 2018

Director : Race 3 sign kar lo bhai Salman Khan : Scipt Kahan hai? Director *takes out DVDs of all the Fast & Furious movies* : yeh rahi Salman : done — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018

She : I’m alone at home Salman : I can’t come, I’m in a plane She : mere Ghar ke bahar log footpath pe so rahe hain Salman : pic.twitter.com/mVBrX8DJLN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018

Bollywood in action scenes be like : “physics ki maa ki aankh”#Race3Trailer pic.twitter.com/uKDPk1qT6n — they know my @ 😢 (@WittyTracker) May 15, 2018

Bhai ne thums up ki ad ke liye puri movie hi bana di.#Race3Trailer — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) May 15, 2018

In case you are among those who haven’t watched the trailer yet, watch the video here.

Have something funny to say about Salman Khan’s latest? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

