‘Race 3’ trailer: This crazy viral line can get an Oscar for ‘the worst dialogue ever’

After much anticipation, the trailer of the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 was released yesterday (May 15) and soon, people on social media went on an overdrive with jokes and memes. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the trailer of the film that also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol, in addition to Khan, gave a glimpse of an action-thriller bonanza that has cars flying, and actors too.

Sadly, logic does not seem to be one of its strongest points and people on the Internet were quick to point it out. People were soon making memes and jokes on the lack of logic in the trailer but one particular dialogue by Shah seems to have emerged as the funniest or the most cringe-worthy of the lot.

At one point in the trailer she narrows down her eyes and says, “Our business is our business. None of your business!” Well, it seems to have become the new rage in the online space and now there is a plethora of jokes on it.

While one wrote, “Daisy Shah says: Our business is our business. None of your business. That is also the motto of those trying to form the next government in Karnataka,” another wrote, “And the best dialogue goes to Daisy shah-Our business is our business, that’s none of ur business.”

Isse ache dailogues tarak mehta mein hai😂 — Goli (@tweet_lie) May 16, 2018

That is also the motto of those trying to form the next government in Karnataka. — Ashif nawaz (@ANawazashif) May 16, 2018

pathetic dialogues.. as daisy shah says “hamare business me kisi ka haath bardasht nahi.. our business is our business.. none of your business”.. and almost every dialogue is like that.. phewww… :-/ — Meenakshi Kandwal (@MinakshiKandwal) May 16, 2018

And the best dialogue goes to Daisy shah.

our business is our business, that,s none of ur business.

hahaha pet nein dukh ho raha hai,#Race3 — TrInyn (@Anant52251293) May 16, 2018

Daisy shah ki dialogue delivery dekhi promo me.. kal raat ho hi Meryl Streep ne usey call krke bola hoga, “behen thodi acting mujhe bhi sikha de”.🤣🤣😂🤣 — saurabh SRK fan (@thrillerbadshah) May 16, 2018

Daisy Shah deserves an Oscar just for this 😂😂😭😭pic.twitter.com/K5E71bLQjv — Parsva (@Parsva10) May 16, 2018

What did you think of the dialogue? Tell us in the comments below.

