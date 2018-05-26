‘Race 3’ song ‘Selfish’: ‘Salman Khan in Dhinchak Pooja mode?’ Twitter trolls wonder

Salman Khan penned the lyrics for Race 3 song Selfish, and it is making Twitterati cringe! (Source: Twitter) Salman Khan penned the lyrics for Race 3 song Selfish, and it is making Twitterati cringe! (Source: Twitter)

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Race 3 has created quite a buzz on social media even before it has released. Starting from the trailer that got the Twitterati talking to the viral dialogue of Daisy Shah, “Our business in our business. None of your business!” that even caught Mumbai Police’s attention — snippets from the movie have gone viral.

Doesn’t it seem like Twitterati are having too much fun trolling almost every bit of the movie? A new addition, that has caught Tweeple’s eye, is the latest song Selfish that features features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Salman Khan himself, however, that has not stopped people from trolling the actor. Quite interestingly, people not only shared their dislike for the song but also ended up comparing Khan to Dhinchak Pooja. Khan tweeted out the video of the song a while ago. Check out the song here:

While some wrote, “Bhai sahab #Selfish song from #Race3 is the worst song of the decade😂😂. It’s quite obvious coz lyrics are penned by none other than @BeingSalmanKhan,” others tweeted, “After #Selfish song #Bhai can never dare to criticize Denchak Pooja.” Check out some of the reactions here:

Bhai i am a huge fan of yours, but please only do the acting thing. U are not meant for other things. U just ruined @itsaadee voice and iulia ventur wasnt even needed. Please bhai #selfish is the worst song of atif aslam. And u shouldnt do the casting thing also. — Tage Tajo (@tage_tajo) May 25, 2018

#Selfish read somewhere that @BeingSalmanKhan has written the song. All my doubts are cleared now. First it was ZERO in acting now ZERO in writing too. Worst song of the year. Worst movie of the year for sure. — Suman Raju (@sumanvraju) May 25, 2018

Just listened to the song #SELFISH from #Race3

Shocked to see Bhai wrote the lyrics why Bhai why??? Budget aacha tha toh ache Lyricist ko laate kyun hame paaka rahe ho. @ShahDaisy25 has already been a nightmare to us…@tipsofficial @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline — Chirag Samani (@samani_chirag) May 25, 2018

Gareeb version of Dil Diyan Gallan #Selfish — Shahzeb (@iShanzal) May 25, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan , I Adore You as an actor, doesn’t mean kuch bhi karte rahoge aur hum fans hain toh sab hazam karte rahenge. Wo din dur nahi hai ke mere jaise kai fans aapki bhi film dekhna bandh kardenge. Isliye actor ho, actor hi raho. And let others do their work.

#Selfish — #Race_3 Bharat Kick 2 Dabang 3 (@ai_imon) May 25, 2018

What do you think about the song? Tell us in the comments section below.

