Rabindranath Tagore’s 156th birthday: Twitterati remember the legendary poet

Today, on his birth anniversary, which is also known as Rabindra Jayanti, many took to social media to pay their tribute.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 7, 2017 6:59 pm
A cultural icon, Rabindranath Tagore’s work bears testimony to his immeasurable talent and his great foresight. (Source: sudarsansand/Twitter)

May 7 this year marks the 156th birth anniversary of one of India’s most loved, respected and influential poets of all time – Rabindranath Tagore. Fondly called Gurudev, a sobriquet given by none other than Mahatma Gandhi, Tagore didn’t only shape Bengali literature, but his contribution to the nationalist movement and with his music and poems is well known.

Born in 1861, Tagore’s most famous work is of course the profoundly sensitive Gitanjali, which won him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, making him not only the first Indian to win the prestigious honour but also the first non-European.

His legacy now lives on in the Indian national anthem Jan Gana Mana, as well as through Santiniketan – which was established by his father Devendranath Tagore – that was later expanded into the Visva Bharti University.

A cultural icon, his work bears testimony to his immeasurable talent and his great foresight. It would not be too far-fetched to claim that the bard has written about every emotion that does exists. Such is the power of his words that people of all ages connect with them at various levels, be it a child or an nonagenarian. Each would draw their own unique interpretations.

Today, on his birth anniversary, which is also known as Rabindra Jayanti, many took to social media to pay their tributes, sharing photos and quotes by the bard that are evergreen and eternal. One of the things to have resurfaced is an old Films Division documentary on on him that is now being widely shared.

Watch this wonderful documentary on Gurudev here:

 

From politicians such as Ravi Shankar Prasad and Vijay Goel to Rahul Gandhi, as well as admirers and fellow litterateurs, many took to the micro-blogging site to remember the legendary poet. Here are some of the tweet tributes.

 

 

