Rabindranath Tagore’s 156th birthday: Twitterati remember the legendary poet

May 7 this year marks the 156th birth anniversary of one of India’s most loved, respected and influential poets of all time – Rabindranath Tagore. Fondly called Gurudev, a sobriquet given by none other than Mahatma Gandhi, Tagore didn’t only shape Bengali literature, but his contribution to the nationalist movement and with his music and poems is well known.

Born in 1861, Tagore’s most famous work is of course the profoundly sensitive Gitanjali, which won him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, making him not only the first Indian to win the prestigious honour but also the first non-European.

His legacy now lives on in the Indian national anthem Jan Gana Mana, as well as through Santiniketan – which was established by his father Devendranath Tagore – that was later expanded into the Visva Bharti University.

A cultural icon, his work bears testimony to his immeasurable talent and his great foresight. It would not be too far-fetched to claim that the bard has written about every emotion that does exists. Such is the power of his words that people of all ages connect with them at various levels, be it a child or an nonagenarian. Each would draw their own unique interpretations.

Today, on his birth anniversary, which is also known as Rabindra Jayanti, many took to social media to pay their tributes, sharing photos and quotes by the bard that are evergreen and eternal. One of the things to have resurfaced is an old Films Division documentary on on him that is now being widely shared.

Watch this wonderful documentary on Gurudev here:

On the birth anniversary of Gurudev #RabindranathTagore, watch the beautiful documentary by #FilmsDivision at http://t.co/u2EABX7DAu pic.twitter.com/9SNAWB3no9 — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) May 7, 2017

From politicians such as Ravi Shankar Prasad and Vijay Goel to Rahul Gandhi, as well as admirers and fellow litterateurs, many took to the micro-blogging site to remember the legendary poet. Here are some of the tweet tributes.

#RabindranathTagore

At the end of the day I hasten in fear lest thy gate be shut; but if I find that yet there is time.@KumariRukshmani pic.twitter.com/4DbVkvm43Z — Muzzammil Khan?? (@MohdMuzzammilK) May 7, 2017

Rich tributes to the author of our National Anthem, Nobel laureate & inspiration for many Sh. #RabindranathTagore on his birth anniversary?? pic.twitter.com/PGBsuoguvc — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) May 7, 2017

Remembering Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his jayanti. His writings, philosophy & values cut across languages, culture & regionalities pic.twitter.com/hP2gA0ftBH — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 7, 2017

A prayer for our times from one of the giants of our history. My tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/tb1Ht6v7vw — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) 7 May 2017

Remembering the great poet, Nobel Laureate and composer of our National Anthem Shri #RabindranathTagore on his 156th Birth Anniversary — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 7, 2017

Remembering Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his Birth Anniversary.

Salute ??

A man of Letters, A Thinker & A Philosopher. ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/tePcSmMC8p — Saurabh Rai ???? (@SaurabhRai_INC) May 7, 2017

Remembering the great poet, Novel Laureate and composer of the Indian National Anthem #RabindranathTagore on his 156th Birth Anniversary. ???? pic.twitter.com/9qGVX7Ex0f — Sanjib Ghosh???????? (@sampadscales) May 7, 2017

First #NobelPrize Indian

subcontinent

National Anthem

heartfelt homage on his

Birth Anniversary#RabindranathTagore — Rahul Rai (@itsrahulrai) May 7, 2017

Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.#RabindranathTagore — Shivaji Bajpai (@ShivajiThinks) May 7, 2017

“Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.”

Remembering Gurudev #RabindranathTagore ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/Bp4EAog3uE — Gaurav Kumar (@puraanigali) May 7, 2017

A tribute to the Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his birth anniversary today . One of my sand art at puri beach pic.twitter.com/E6BRklEZ0G — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 7, 2017

#OnThisDay in 1861 #RabindranathTagore was born In 1913, he became the 1st Indian to win #NobelPrize for Literature for his book Gitanjali. pic.twitter.com/hAPXqH81He — General Knowledge (@GuideforAll) May 7, 2017

