These wax statues from a Punjab museum spark laughing riot on Twitter

When it comes to making sculptures and statues of legends, we all know the task is not an easy one. Remember that famous bronze bust of ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo that went viral for all the wrong reasons? And when it comes to wax statutes, the chances of it being very similar to the actual person is perhaps slim. We all know how people reacted to Justin Trudeau’s and Ranveer Singh’s wax statues at the Musée Grévin last year. Now, while we can talk a lot about these busts and statues abroad, sculptures of one museum closer to home have left people on Twitter ROFL-ing. Yes, wax statues from Punjab’s Prabhakar’s Wax Museum have left Twitterati baffled and they can’t keep calm.

On Sunday, news agency ANI reported that the 52 statues were unveiled at the Ludhiana museum and shared some photos. The photos showed models of what was supposed to represent Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, Mother Teresa, Sachin Tendulkar among other.

Take a look at the wax statues here:

Punjab: More than 52 wax statues of famous personalities from different walks of life were installed at Prabhakar’s Wax Museum in Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/oE9I6GpzT0 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

However, as soon as people saw the models, it started a laughing riot on the microblogging site.

While many couldn’t identify which statute was dedicated to which eminent personalities, others couldn’t stop interpreting each statue in their own way. One particular statute which garnered a lot of attention was thought to be as comedian Kapil Sharma, although Tweeple couldn’t decipher whose statue it was in reality. Many others hoped it was just an April Fools’ Day joke and not a reality.

Yeh wax museum nahin hai.

Yeh Bournvita Quiz Contest hai.. Guess who the character is and win a prize… — Naqeeb Kassmi (@kassminaqeeb) April 1, 2018

Please tell me this an April Fool’s prank! — Prakrut Chauhan (@imprakrut) April 1, 2018

No doubt he is looking like @KapilSharmaK9 but who’s statue is this pic.twitter.com/G5kDVtwMUT — md mukaram noorani (@_IamMMN) April 1, 2018

Are you serious !! Who made wax of @KapilSharmaK9 😆😆 nobody will take your museum seriously now. — Nitish™ (@nitishtweets) April 1, 2018

Is this suppose to be Kalam? pic.twitter.com/LqFwuFthga — Rajasaurus (@arjundm) April 1, 2018

Vikram Betaal ka Betaal pic.twitter.com/HtfreAUbWG — Amlan عملان अम्लान Dutta (@orphean_warbler) April 1, 2018

Although the museum in Ludhiana is quite old and has existed for over a decade, these statues certainly have renewed people’s interest!

