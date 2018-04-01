Presents Latest News

These wax statues from a Punjab museum spark laughing riot on Twitter

On Sunday, it was reported that the 52 statues were unveiled at the Ludhiana museum and shared some photos. The photos showed models of what was supposed to represent Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, Mother Teresa, Sachin Tendulkar among other. However, the statues were hardly recognisable.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 1, 2018 10:28 pm
(Source: ANI)
When it comes to making sculptures and statues of legends, we all know the task is not an easy one. Remember that famous bronze bust of ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo that went viral for all the wrong reasons? And when it comes to wax statutes, the chances of it being very similar to the actual person is perhaps slim. We all know how people reacted to Justin Trudeau’s and Ranveer Singh’s wax statues at the Musée Grévin last year. Now, while we can talk a lot about these busts and statues abroad, sculptures of one museum closer to home have left people on Twitter ROFL-ing. Yes, wax statues from Punjab’s Prabhakar’s Wax Museum have left Twitterati baffled and they can’t keep calm.

On Sunday, news agency ANI reported that the 52 statues were unveiled at the Ludhiana museum and shared some photos. The photos showed models of what was supposed to represent Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, Mother Teresa, Sachin Tendulkar among other.
Take a look at the wax statues here:

However, as soon as people saw the models, it started a laughing riot on the microblogging site.

While many couldn’t identify which statute was dedicated to which eminent personalities, others couldn’t stop interpreting each statue in their own way. One particular statute which garnered a lot of attention was thought to be as comedian Kapil Sharma, although Tweeple couldn’t decipher whose statue it was in reality. Many others hoped it was just an April Fools’ Day joke and not a reality.

Although the museum in Ludhiana is quite old and has existed for over a decade, these statues certainly have renewed people’s interest!

