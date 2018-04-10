Presents Latest News

Raazi trailer: Twitterati CANNOT STOP raving about Alia Bhatt

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar directed Raazi is out and it seems like it has lived up to the expectation. It stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in important roles and does look intriguing. The trailer has already piqued the interest of people on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2018
Raazi trailer: People on social media are mighty impressed with Alia Bhatt's performance.
After teasing fans with pictures from Raazi, the trailer of the much-anticipated film is out and it seems to have lived up to all the hype, going by the buzz on social media. The Meghna Gulzar film that stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in important roles, looks intriguing and has already piqued the interest of people on social media. The film is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and is set against the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film has been shot in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai. Narrating the tale of an Indian spy Sehmat (essayed by Bhatt) the film traces her journey and depicts the actor in various shades.

ALSO READ | Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy puts country before anything else

While the trailer in its entirety has been liked by people, it is Bhatt’s portrayal that has stood out and people are showering their praises on it. While one wrote, “GIVE HER ALL AWARDS,” another wrote, “Awesome trailer…it has been a long time since I have seen something so good that gave me next level goosebumps. Alia simply Rocks!!!”

We are introduced to the three key elements in the trailer itself. Love, betrayal and patriotism form the crux of the film. A naive Bhatt transforms into an Indian spy as per instructed by her father played by actor Rajit Kapur. She also gets married to a Pakistani officer (Vicky Kaushal) with a mission. While she is convincing as a wife, she is also equally convincing when she plays the Kashmiri spy. She is strong, well trained and knows her job well as she collects information in adverse circumstances. Her story is one of ‘valour and honour’. In this more than two minutes long trailer, Bhatt comfortably establishes herself as one of the actors to watch out for this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
