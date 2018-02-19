R Ashwin’s bitter jibe at Herschelle Gibbs’ joke leads to series of jokes on Twitter

Herschelle Gibbs tried to troll R Ashwin on Twitter but latter’s reply was nothing near like a friendly banter. (Source: Express file photo) Herschelle Gibbs tried to troll R Ashwin on Twitter but latter’s reply was nothing near like a friendly banter. (Source: Express file photo)

Pulling legs of others in the virtual world among cricketers is not new, especially when it comes to ace Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag who often teases his colleagues. But when such joke turns into an ugly affair is something that cannot be predicted. Herschelle Gibbs tried to joke about Ravichandran Ashwin’s running. Whether it was meant as a friendly jibe or to rile the Indian off-spinner — it surely did the latter. Ashwin came with a comeback that hasn’t be liked by others. Responding to the South African player, the Indian spinner adopted a combative approach and went on to refer to the former batsman’s match-fixing scandal from 2000.

Promoting a new running shoes for athleticwear brand, Ashwin tweeted how comfortable they were and wrote, “Undoubtedly, the best running shoes I’ve stepped into, can’t wait to flaunt them.”

Hey Guys! Just got my hands on the new NIKE React. It’s got a stunning design and the foam technology used makes it light and comfortable to use. Undoubtedly, the best running shoes I’ve stepped into, can’t wait to flaunt them.

#NikeReact #InstantGo #teamNike pic.twitter.com/SmspLkw2dA — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018

To which Gibbs responded saying, “Hopefully you will be able to run a bit faster now ashwin “.

Hopefully you will be able to run a bit faster now ashwin 😂 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 19, 2018

However, this irked the Indian bowler and he retorted saying, “Surely not as fast as you did mate, unfortunately I wasn’t as blessed as you were. But I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate.” Realising his curt reply could trigger a controversy, he quickly deleted the tweet. But by then the ever-vigilant Twitterati were quicky to take photos of his tweet and it started doing rounds on the microblogging site.

Ashwin’s ball of the century pic.twitter.com/IWdwMSXbKe — Dennis Does PSL (@DennisCricket_) February 19, 2018

Although Gibbs did not participate in the spat and maintained his cool and few fans of Gibbs and cricket writers slammed Ashwin for his bitter reply and called it uncalled for. Others dealt the situation with sarcasm. Soon jokes and punny tweets with Ashwin’s name started flooding the social media platform. Sample these.

India cricketer Ashwin’s ugly tweet. can he talk about fixing after playing for banned (2 years) CSK? #Cricket pic.twitter.com/QMW78tlTqI — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 19, 2018

Ashwin came across as a cool guy on twitter. For such an erudite and well spoken guy that take down of Hershelle Gibbs was just unnecessary. Simply cannot take a joke — Masakadzas (@Nesenag) February 19, 2018

Ashwin: Aaj khana me banunga Ashwin’s wife : Hopefully accha banaoge Ashwin : Surely not as good as you did mate, unfortunately i wasn’t as blessed as you were. But i blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind to make some good sabji which can be served on plate. — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 19, 2018

Waiter: What will it be, gentlemen? Gibbs: I’ll have the smoked salmon Ashwin: I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate — Sanjana (@poisonaavi) February 19, 2018

*Young Ashwin goes to temple* Parents: Ask for anything. God will bless you. Ashwin: I would like to be blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate — Donbratman (@donbratman) February 19, 2018

Ashwin Gibbs dispute be like : pic.twitter.com/tjGqn05z8Q — Abdul Hai (@abd_memes) February 19, 2018

Was calm and cool when played for csk. Used to enjoy healthy banter. Now has become typical North Indian punjabi hot head after signing for Kings XI. When in Rome, be a Roman 😜 pic.twitter.com/ZKPtv65reU — Aakash (@PUNchayati) February 19, 2018

I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate pic.twitter.com/E3s5st4966 — Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) February 19, 2018

*On a date* Girl: I will have the non veg platter. And you? Ashwin: I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate. — Iyeronical (@LosingMotion) February 19, 2018

Chahal: I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical talent not to take wickets only on turning tracks which put food on my plate. pic.twitter.com/NnRjFFcbcb — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 19, 2018

If taking offence had a face. pic.twitter.com/572MD98xVm — adi.🎀 (@baesquets05) February 19, 2018

Ashwin later sent out another tweet to coverup, the damage was already done. “I totally believed my reply was a joke too, but look how people and yourself perceived it. I am totally game for this sort of fun mate, we shall dine over this sometime,” he tweeted. And after he was called out on Twitter for the bitter tweet, he even explained why he pulled it down.

I totally believed my reply was a joke too, but look how people and yourself perceived it. I am totally game for this sort of fun mate, we shall dine over this sometime.😂 http://t.co/Z7YdXQnxeD — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018

What’s sensitive to me isn’t to someone else, and what’s sensitive to you isn’t to me. I want to respect my family of fans and hence pulled the tweet down, and now entertainment over for all my haters. See you later😂 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018

However, there were also some who came forward to support Ashwin.

Lol. It’s quite funny to see people trying to paint gibbs as some saint here. Joke or not, what Ashwin stated was a fact. — Denzil martin (@denzilmartin05) February 19, 2018

The Indian public tweeting against #Ashwin must remember that #Gibbs skipped many a tour to #India in the Fear of being arrested! But, wait, the ones tweeting against Ashwin don’t know this, right 🤦‍♂️🤔#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/s0m9TsTdpl — Karthik Chandramouli (@iam_karthikcm) February 19, 2018

@ashwinravi99 Strongly support Ashwin irrespective of the joke, Gibbs was a fixer. — Chandramukhi🐥Stark (@FlawedSenorita) February 19, 2018

Yes #Ashwin was little harsh on #Gibbs,but he said the fact.

People who talks about his fitness ,I am reminding u he has cleared YOYO test which is needed. — Vinoth Chellan (@vinjaj) February 19, 2018

Gibbs was implicated in the match-fixing scandal during South Africa’s tour of India in 2000. The team was led by Hansie Cronje and he played the leadership role in the conversation with the bookies.

