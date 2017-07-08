‘Quit by 10 am’: Anand Mahindra apologises after heartless layoff phone call by Tech Mahindra HR goes viral

The HR executive is heard asking the employee to resign by 10am the next day as it was a “corporate decision”, when the troubled employee pleads for more time. (Source: Thinkstock images) The HR executive is heard asking the employee to resign by 10am the next day as it was a “corporate decision”, when the troubled employee pleads for more time. (Source: Thinkstock images)

It’s not easy being fired (unless you’re probably on The Apprentice), but this was just brutal. A conversation between an HR executive from Tech Mahindra and another employee in which the latter is being laid off has gone viral. The 6-minute, 45-second audio clip was uploaded on Sound Cloud, which has since been shared as an example of the ‘inhuman’ approach some corporate giants take while laying off employees as a means of cutting costs.

The HR executive is heard asking the employee to resign by 10am the next day as it was a “corporate decision”, when the troubled employee pleads for more time. The HR executive goes on to say that the decision was made as part of the company’s “cost optimisation plan” and argues there is no “flexibility” in this decision. In the cold conversation, the HR reminds him of a clause in his “offer letter” that clearly states that the company reserves all rights to ask their associates to leave the company at any time by paying them the basic salary.

“If you read your offer letter you would know the clause under which we are asking you to leave. It was mentioned in the offer letter. Then, why did you accept the offer letter,” she says angrily on being said, how this kind of “firing” is acceptable.

Irked by the staff’s questions, she notifies him that his seniors have been informed, adding, “If you can put in your papers we will be treating it as a normal exit with June 15 as last working day, if not, we will be sending you a termination letter.”

Listen to the full conversation here.

After clip went viral and the company received flak on social media, Tech Mahindra chairman Vineet Nayyar and CEO C P Gurnani apologised. Gurnani posted an apology on Twitter and said they will “ensure it doesn’t repeat in future”.

I deeply regret the way the HR rep & employee discussion was done. We have taken the right steps to ensure it doesn’t repeat in the future. pic.twitter.com/KKLt6tIBb6 — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) July 7, 2017

Executive Chairman Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra too publicly apologised on Twitter following the social media furore.

I want to add my personal apology. Our core value is to preserve the dignity of the individual & we’ll ensure this does not happen in future http://t.co/yBxAxvFZlc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 7, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd