Pyarelal Wadali passes away: Fans mourn the Wadali Brothers’ younger singer on social media

Ustad Pyarelal Wadali, the renowned Sufi singer and the younger of the famous duo Wadali Brothers, died in Amritsar on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. As soon as the news was known, fans and music lovers took to Twitter and other platforms to share their grief, tributes, favourite songs and mourn the loss of a much loved singer.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2018 2:19 pm
Pyarelal Wadali, Wadali Brothers, Pyare lal Wadali, Pyarelal Wadali Death, Puranchand Wadali Pyarelal Wadali, Sufi singer and younger brother of Ustad Puranchand Wadali passes away; fans pay tribute on social media. (Source: Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers took his last breath at Amritsar’s Fortis Escorts Hospital on March 9, 2018. At the age of 75, the renowned singer, who won the hearts of music lovers not only in India but around the world, with his voice died due to cardiac arrest.

Wadali Brothers – comprising of Puranchand and Pyarelal Wadali – hail from a village near Amritsar are famous for their Punjabi Sufi music. Started as bhajan singers, they also marked a significant niche in Bollywood with some blockbuster songs such as Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu, 2011) and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam, 2011) and their most famous number Tu Maane Ya Na Maane, which they went on to sing as part of Coke Studio, among many others.

As soon as the news of Pyarelal Wadali’s passing was known, fans and music lovers took to Twitter and other platforms to share their grief, tributes, favourite songs and mourn the loss of a much loved singer. Here are some of them.

Which is your favourite song sung by Pyarelal Wadali?

Mar 09: Latest News