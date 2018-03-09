Pyarelal Wadali passes away: Fans mourn the Wadali Brothers’ younger singer on social media

Pyarelal Wadali, Sufi singer and younger brother of Ustad Puranchand Wadali passes away; fans pay tribute on social media. (Source: Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Pyarelal Wadali, Sufi singer and younger brother of Ustad Puranchand Wadali passes away; fans pay tribute on social media. (Source: Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers took his last breath at Amritsar’s Fortis Escorts Hospital on March 9, 2018. At the age of 75, the renowned singer, who won the hearts of music lovers not only in India but around the world, with his voice died due to cardiac arrest.

Wadali Brothers – comprising of Puranchand and Pyarelal Wadali – hail from a village near Amritsar are famous for their Punjabi Sufi music. Started as bhajan singers, they also marked a significant niche in Bollywood with some blockbuster songs such as Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu, 2011) and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam, 2011) and their most famous number Tu Maane Ya Na Maane, which they went on to sing as part of Coke Studio, among many others.

As soon as the news of Pyarelal Wadali’s passing was known, fans and music lovers took to Twitter and other platforms to share their grief, tributes, favourite songs and mourn the loss of a much loved singer. Here are some of them.

Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP.

What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab.#Respect #RIP #LegendarySufiSinger pic.twitter.com/6lUKXWBlwN — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 9, 2018

Wadali brothers have charmed us with their earthy mix of mystical Sufi poetry and energetic qawwalis, and an endearing sense of humour. Sad to hear of the passing of the younger one, Pyarelal. RIP #PyareLalWadali http://t.co/Si7TPPcubE — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) March 9, 2018

“Tu mane ya na mane dildara…” kaise maan le… What an amazing artist… and was still in full form ..‘Wadali Brothers’ ki Jodi Adhoori reh gayi .. very sad to hear this … http://t.co/FBtp83NeqB — Shaan (@singer_shaan) March 9, 2018

Sad day for the music industry and music lovers !! #PyareLalWadali ji is no more with us..may his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/y1kncGQ0Zb — Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) March 9, 2018

Saddened by the untimely demise of one of the custodians of Sufi music legacy in India… Padam Shri Pyarelal Wadali Ji

May the Almighty bless his soul…

The nation will continue to be in love with his compositions 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mLBuUCMjJl — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 9, 2018

I’m deeply saddned to hear about the demise of Sh. Pyare Lal Wadali of Wadali Brothers – the epitome of Sufi music. It is an unbearable loss to the music world. I pray to almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/1Tl3cbtT3A — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 9, 2018

Ustad #PyarelalWadali ji of sufi pair wadali brothers has passes away.

May god give him sadgati.

Om shanti — ਫੁਫੜ ਜੀ (@lucky10febbatra) March 9, 2018

R.I.P Shri Pyarelal Wadali ji… this is surely the end of an era!!! I came so close to see you perform live but missed it!!! And I guess, I ll always regret the lost chance forever!!! #WadaliBrothers #Pyarelalwadali — Kunal Chadda (@kunalchadda) March 9, 2018

So, now, there’s just one Sabri and one Wadali left. Maybe they could come together and we could relive their magic once again. RIP #PyarelalWadali — Murukesh Krishnan (@MURUKESHK) March 9, 2018

One of my Most Favourite voice, the finest vocal of Sufi, Punjabi, Qawalli & Indian Classical Music, Younger brother of #WadaliBrothers group is no more!! Who’ll forget the gems like #Rangrez & #YaadPiyaKiAaye Rest In Piece #PyarelalWadali 🙏🙏 — Rupesh Chanchal (@rupeshchanchal) March 9, 2018

R.I.P Shri Pyarelal Wadali ji… this is surely the end of an era!!! I came so close to see you perform live but missed it!!! And I guess, I ll always regret the lost chance forever!!! #WadaliBrothers #Pyarelalwadali — Abhisheik Kumar (@abhisheik4u) March 9, 2018

