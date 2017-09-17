PV Sindhu wins Korea Open title; Twitterati say V stands for Victory!

PV Sindhu’s win has set social media abuzz and people are hailing her indomitable spirit. (Source: File Photo) PV Sindhu’s win has set social media abuzz and people are hailing her indomitable spirit. (Source: File Photo)

Badminton champion PV Sindhu has created history once again. On September 17, Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara from Japan in the women’s singles final at Korea Open Super Series in Seoul to become the first Indian to lift the title in Korea. Sindhu, who is also the first Indian woman to win a silver Olympics medal, was playing her second Super Series title of 2017, after winning the title in India Open earlier this year. However, it was not an easy match.

However, it was not an easy match. Okukara had defeated Sindhu at the World Championships three weeks back and was in no mood to give in easily. After an intense first game, the Japanese star was in complete control of the second match till Sindhu bounced back and how. By claiming the title and winning the Korea Superseries final 22-20 11-21 21-18, Sindhu avenged her previous loss in style.

The spectacular win has set social media buzzing, with many taking to Twitter to applaud Sindhu’s game. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all corners as Sindhu is being called a “champion” and “the most remarkable Indian sportsperson in the last one year.”

Here are some of the tweets.

PV Sindhu created history. What a champion she is. She has made country proud once again #koreanopen — ß???? ß?? ?????? (@BeingFlicked) September 17, 2017

.@Pvsindhu1 Won The #KoreaSS Title! Third Super Series Title For Sindhu in 2017 and Overall Fifth Super Series Title For India. ??????? pic.twitter.com/3tQDx0OSJu — ArunachalaM (@ArunbuddyAP) September 17, 2017

PV Sindhu…..proving the worth of that “V” in her middle name?

keep going girl?#KoreaSS — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) September 17, 2017

Superb win Sindhu. Also a fantastic game to watch — Sanjiv Bajaj (@sanjivrbajaj) September 17, 2017

Sindhu won ???????? yasssssss!! V I C T O R Y!! Wohooo so so happy.. — Sushmã ?????? (@CricketLuvInd) September 17, 2017

Sheer brilliance from #PVSindhu ???? First ever Indian badminton player to win #koreaopen2017 ?? Congo ?? — prasannavenkatesh (@prasannavsn92) September 17, 2017

Winners never quit and quitters never win. What a display if courage, conviction & preparation. Great win #PVSindhu in Korean Open Final. pic.twitter.com/ErpM2e4aqK — Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) September 17, 2017

Working On Success Will Make You A Master..!!

But

Working For Satisfaction Will Make You A Legend..!! ????#PVSindhu — Dr. Mashur Gulati (@mashur_gulati) September 16, 2017

I think #PVSindhu has been the most remarkable Indian sportsperson in the last one year. Consistent. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 17, 2017

