PV Sindhu wins Korea Open title; Twitterati say V stands for Victory!

PV Sindhu beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles final at Korean Open Superseries in Seoul to become the first Indian to lift the title. Fans took to Twitter to send in congratulatory messages for the badminton champ.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 17, 2017 3:34 pm
pv sindhu, pv sindhu winning korean open title, sindhu creates history, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news PV Sindhu’s win has set social media abuzz and people are hailing her indomitable spirit. (Source: File Photo)
Badminton champion PV Sindhu has created history once again. On September 17, Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara from Japan in the women’s singles final at Korea Open Super Series in Seoul to become the first Indian to lift the title in Korea. Sindhu, who is also the first Indian woman to win a silver Olympics medal, was playing her second Super Series title of 2017, after winning the title in India Open earlier this year. However, it was not an easy match.

However, it was not an easy match. Okukara had defeated Sindhu at the World Championships three weeks back and was in no mood to give in easily. After an intense first game, the Japanese star was in complete control of the second match till Sindhu bounced back and how. By claiming the title and winning the Korea Superseries final 22-20 11-21 21-18, Sindhu avenged her previous loss in style.

The spectacular win has set social media buzzing, with many taking to Twitter to applaud Sindhu’s game. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all corners as Sindhu is being called a “champion” and “the most remarkable Indian sportsperson in the last one year.”

Here are some of the tweets.

