Punjab sub-inspector’s same-sex marriage in a grand ceremony is breaking taboos around homosexuality

Although LGBTQ community and its supporters’ continual efforts haven’t yet resulted into making same sex marriages legal in India, in what seems like a whiff of fresh hope, a woman Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police got married to her bride at Pucca Bagh in the state. According to a report by Tribune India, officer Manjit Kaur came dressed up, complete with the traditional red turban, while her bride came riding on a chariot.

Reportedly, 30-year-old Kaur got married as per the traditional Hindu customs and rituals in a grand ceremony on April 22. Apparently, many of the couple’s classmates, friends, colleagues, in addition to family members, witnessed their wedding.

In India, while many are still trying to break the taboo around homosexuality, this heartwarming yet bold move by the official could be nothing less than an inspiration for many.

Apparently, the inspector said both of them had divorced their previous partners and were going to embark on a new journey in their lives. Kaur was earlier deputed at the Central Jail in Punjab, but was later shifted to Kapurthala.

It was only last year that a gay rights activist Benhur Samson set up what he claimed was India’s first same-sex marriage bureau that arranged and facilitated matches for homosexual couples.

