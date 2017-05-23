Pune woman shares harrowing experience with Uber driver on Facebook; driver suspended

The driver’s over-friendly messages lead the Pune resident to complain to Uber India immediately. (Source: File Photo) The driver’s over-friendly messages lead the Pune resident to complain to Uber India immediately. (Source: File Photo)

While we have often come across taxi drivers who have been helpful, social media has also seen people sharing their untoward experiences with rental taxi drivers that have often put their safety in danger. Ambika Sharma Anavkar, a Pune resident, recently took to Facebook to share the screenshots of her conversation with an Uber driver who once dropped her cousin and her two kids at their destination. His over-friendly messages tipped her off, leading her to put up a complaint on Twitter.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Anavkar said, when the driver Sanjay messaged her, she first thought her cousin must have left something behind in the cab. But when he started saying this like “Bas aise hi msg kiya tha miss kiya apko” (Just texted because I was missing you), assuming Anavkar to be the cousin who boarded the cab, she posted about the incident on social media, alerting Uber India on Twitter.

This is her tweet.

Dear @Uber @UberIndia,

Please see the attached!! This is what I least expected from your driver… beginning of harassment? @PunePolice4U pic.twitter.com/R0nGhsATpm — അംബിക (@fionadolly) May 22, 2017

The Uber India Support Twitter account responded to her immediately, asking her to “DM us your registered email ID/ mobile number.”

@fionadolly Ambika, this is concerning. Please DM us your registered email ID/ mobile number. http://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) May 22, 2017

This is the text of her Facebook post.

Dear #UberIndia,

On the 07th of May I booked a cab from the airport to Pashan in pune with you for a relative and her 2 boys! The driver seemed friendly and asked her where was she coming from and tried making small talks, to which she initially replied with politeness and later started ignoring. Now this is what happens next. If this is not the beginning of harassment then what Is? I book my family with only uber because so far I felt safe and secure with you’ll. But not any more!!! When he said he was the driver I thought my cousin left something back in the cab and he is meaning to return it.. but this is what the truth was!!

Please see the pics attached!

#punepolice

Edited to add:

I got a call from uber saying that they are extremely sorry and that they will now suspend him. Said they picked my complain up from Twitter and will now speak to the driver and then write to me about the actions they’ve taken.

Thank you friends for your support by reacting to this post/ commenting on it and also sharing it.

UPDATE 2

They sent me a msg that the issues is resolved:-/”

(Source: Ambika Sharma Anavkar) (Source: Ambika Sharma Anavkar)

After Uber’s timely response on twitter, Anavkar said that the Incident Response Team emailed her to inform that the driver has been suspended after what was an extremely unprofessional behaviour from his side.

(Source: Ambika Sharma Anavkar) (Source: Ambika Sharma Anavkar)

The Pune resident, who is a mother of two, said other media reports blew the incident out of proportion and “sensationalised” it unnecessarily. While she wants to share the word of caution far and wide on social media, she is concerned about her safety and doesn’t want the driver to get instigated and “pull any stunt”.

