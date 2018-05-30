Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

Pune’s ‘Tandoori Tea’ has started a Twitter debate; chai lovers wonder whether it is worth the hype

It did not take long for people to notice this interesting way of preparing tea. Tea lovers from all across started tweeting their views about 'Tandoor Tea'. While some were curious to give this flavour a try, others were too sceptical about it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 6:32:01 pm
tandoori chair, pune tandoori chai, indian chai, love for tandoori chai, tandoori chai Pune, tweets on tandoori chai, viral news, indian express, indian express news Would you give the ‘Tandoori Tea’ flavour a try? (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Related News

Apart from many other things, one beverage that Indians are very possessive about is their ‘Chai’ (tea). While celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar was recently trolled for calling ‘chai’ with milk and sugar ‘rare’, it is now a ‘Tandoori Tea’ that is creating quite a buzz. A Pune based tea shop sells a special kind of tea which they call the ‘Tandoori Tea’. They do so by following a ‘unique’ tea-making procedure. The shopkeeper told ANI that for making the tea, they first roast kulhads (handle-less clay cup) in a pre-heated tandoor and then pour semi-cooked tea. As the kulhads are extremely hot, the tea bubbles over. Once done, the beverage gets a smoky flavour.

ALSO READ | ‘India still drinks tea that way’: Rujuta Diwekar trolled for calling ‘chai’ with milk and sugar ‘rare’

The news agency tweeted out the pictures of the shopkeeper as well as his technique. In their tweet they wrote, “A  Pune based tea shop sells ‘Tandoori Tea.’ Shop owner says, ‘we have a unique tea-making process. We first roast kulhads in a pre-heated tandoor & pour semi-cooked tea into the extremely hot kulhads. We let it bubble over & once done, the chai gets a smoky flavour.’ #Maharashtra.”

It did not take long for people to notice this interesting way of preparing tea. Tea lovers from all across started tweeting their views about ‘Tandoor Tea’. While some were curious to give this flavour a try, others were too sceptical about it. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Would you give this ‘Tandoori Tea’ a try? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now