Pune’s ‘Tandoori Tea’ has started a Twitter debate; chai lovers wonder whether it is worth the hype

Would you give the ‘Tandoori Tea’ flavour a try? (Source: ANI/Twitter) Would you give the ‘Tandoori Tea’ flavour a try? (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Apart from many other things, one beverage that Indians are very possessive about is their ‘Chai’ (tea). While celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar was recently trolled for calling ‘chai’ with milk and sugar ‘rare’, it is now a ‘Tandoori Tea’ that is creating quite a buzz. A Pune based tea shop sells a special kind of tea which they call the ‘Tandoori Tea’. They do so by following a ‘unique’ tea-making procedure. The shopkeeper told ANI that for making the tea, they first roast kulhads (handle-less clay cup) in a pre-heated tandoor and then pour semi-cooked tea. As the kulhads are extremely hot, the tea bubbles over. Once done, the beverage gets a smoky flavour.

The news agency tweeted out the pictures of the shopkeeper as well as his technique. In their tweet they wrote, “A Pune based tea shop sells ‘Tandoori Tea.’ Shop owner says, ‘we have a unique tea-making process. We first roast kulhads in a pre-heated tandoor & pour semi-cooked tea into the extremely hot kulhads. We let it bubble over & once done, the chai gets a smoky flavour.’ #Maharashtra.”

A Pune based tea shop sells ‘Tandoori Tea.’ Shop owner says, ‘we have a unique tea-making process. We first roast kulhads in a pre-heated tandoor & pour semi-cooked tea into the extremely hot kulhads. We let it bubble over & once done, the chai gets a smoky flavour.’ #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QpIbNklzds — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

It did not take long for people to notice this interesting way of preparing tea. Tea lovers from all across started tweeting their views about ‘Tandoor Tea’. While some were curious to give this flavour a try, others were too sceptical about it. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

I’m a tea ☕️ lover and would love to visit this place — Bobbysingh (@bobbysingh6900) May 23, 2018

chai is life pic.twitter.com/BTVP9bD8Wh — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) May 24, 2018

Someone tell me where exactly is this place in Pune? 🙏🏼 — Samuel Paulose (@PauloseSamuel) May 24, 2018

I am a big chai fan but but but… No thanks. I am happy sipping my cuppa chai — 👀 (@maverickfoodie) May 24, 2018

Drink few times, avg tea & unique idea but make no difference in terms of taste. — Detective Byomkesh (@Dhuandhaar) May 24, 2018

Some genuine reviews please? Is it worth the hype? — Indian with a voice (@teekay_1603) May 23, 2018

Would you give this ‘Tandoori Tea’ a try? Tell us in the comments section below.

