Not the groom, this Rajasthani BRIDE rode a HORSE to make a grand entry at her wedding

Many grooms have created a buzz with their smashing entries. Remember the one inspired by Undertaker or the one who entered the venue on a tractor? However, while other grooms are trying to impress with their antics, a bride totally stole his thunder on their wedding day. No, it was not just a special dance or performance that won hearts, the braveheart bride rode a horse to break stereotypes and promote equality.

The wedding took place in Nawalgarh in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, when guests and residents of the locality were surprised to see the woman doing the pre-wedding rituals instead of a man. “My family wanted to send a message that one should never differentiate between daughters and sons and should provide them with equal opportunities,” bride Neha Khichar, an IIT graduate said.

Wearing a sherwani and pagdi just like a groom, Khichar an officer at a Mathura refinery, set out for the venue on her wedding day. “With this initiative, we want to convey the message that girls and boys should not be differentiated. Like a groom is made to sit on a horse for Bandori, we are making the bride do the ritual,” her sister told news agency ANI.

However, she is not the first bride to ride a horse on her wedding day. Last year, a Haryana bride performed the ghurchari (riding a horse) on her wedding, taking the baraat around Fatehabad town in a procession, before arriving at the groom’s house.

