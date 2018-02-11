WATCH: This Valentine’s Week, everyone’s sharing this adorable Malayalam song clip on social media

This Valentine’s Week, people on social media are sharing this viral clip from the Malayalam song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ . (Source: Muzik247/YouTube) This Valentine’s Week, people on social media are sharing this viral clip from the Malayalam song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ . (Source: Muzik247/YouTube)

They do say that nothing really beats the adorable and cute quotient of high-school romance. Which is exactly why even after years, when those high-school sweethearts make it through the trials and tribulations of life, we collectively go awwwww. Well, it’s exactly that awww-dorable factor that has made this small clip from a Malayalam movie resurface during Valentine’s Week… because whether we like it or not, love is in the air and Valentine’s Day is nigh.

It’s almost impossible that if you’ve been scanning through her social media feeds you haven’t come across this tiny clip from the newly-released song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. And if such an atrocity has happened, then here you go.

Watch the clip here.

Composed by Shaan Rahman, the song was released recently and is being widely shared ever since. People cannot get enough of the heartwarming high school romance as shown in the song, and the way the boy and the girl look at each other.

Watch the video here.

Amid all the love fest that the second week of February brings, Lovers and partners are not only planning for February 14 but also for the days leading up to it. From exchanging roses, chocolates to promising happiness to the other person and letting them know about your feelings, there’s a day dedicated to almost every step. And while people on social media are sharing this clip and wishing their partner in Promise Day, there are also some of those who are using sarcasm and humour to convey their feelings. Then there are are others who don’t indulge in mush, but put their own spin on love with these quirky promises to their partners.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd