Priyanka Chopra’s pout on Instagram gets slammed by body-shaming trolls

As much as she is known for her impeccable red carpet fashion, Priyanka Chopra is known for her wit and charisma. Often, just like a lot of women on social media sites like Instagram, she has found herself to be an easy target of body-shaming trolls too. Remember how she was schooled by ‘sanskaaris’ after she wore a lace, knee-length Zimmermann dress when meeting PM Modi? ‘Too much leg show’ was the main grouse people had against her. This time, it is a close-up photo of her face that she uploaded on her Instagram page, which has resulted in hate trolling.

The picture has the ravishing actor posing in a car, with her glasses on, hair open, sunlight highlighting her face and a shade of red on her sultry full lips. However, many on Instagram though of this as an opportunity to shame her, call her “plastic” and unabashedly write comments like “ugly lips”, “floating dead fish”, etc.

This is her Instagram picture.

Here are screenshots of some of the spiteful comments that people wrote on her photo.

Meanwhile, the actor was at Paris Fashion Week attending the Armani Privé couture week show on front row with the likes of Kate Winslet, Sophia Loren, Isabella Huppert, etc. She looked her stunning best in a high-low Armani couture dress, which she paired with black brogue heels and minimal make-up. The last time she was schooled on Instagram, she gave trolls a fitting response by flaunting her toned legs just a bit more! We are only hoping she gets back with a fitting reply this time too.

