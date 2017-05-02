Latest News

Priyanka Chopra’s Raph Lauren trench-coat gown has Twitterati in splits

Priyanka Chopra stunned in the Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown but there was no escaping the trolls.

Updated: May 2, 2017 2:06 pm
The actress turned many heads at the event. (Source: File Photo)

Our very own Priyanka Chopra is slaying the red carpet looks, one at a time. The Quantico star took things a notch higher in 2017  Met Gala, where she wore  a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra completed the look with a messy knotted hairdo, silver sculpted earrings, and black boots that complimented the slit gown.

The gown, which is now being hailed as the longest trench coat in the world made quite a statement. Needless to say Chopra completely pretty much owned the look, and people just cannot stop talking about it. Social media soon erupted showering praises on the actress’ edgy look, and giving a stamp of approval.

But where there is appreciation, can trolls be far behind? Well, not really. While few did praise her dress, others could not help but make fun of it. Some called the dress as a triumph of Swachh Bharat Abhijan, others called her the “the most fashionable lady constable in Mumbai Police.”

Here are some of the reactions.

 

In spite of these, one cannot help but ogle at the perfection that Priyanka Chopra is. And this clearly is not the first time she did that. The Mary Kom actress, whose performance in Quantico compelled foreign media to sit up and notice her, has also established herself as the queen of the red carpet. Earlier this year Chopra had wowed the fashion critics at the Oscars where she wore a Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown, and later at the People’s Choice Award, where she looked like a vision in a peach strapless ruffled asymmetric top, accompanied with a fringe skirt.

