Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2017: Here’s the Twitter verdict

Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra both made their debut on Met Gala 2017 in New York on Monday. (Source: Twitter, AP) Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra both made their debut on Met Gala 2017 in New York on Monday. (Source: Twitter, AP)

When it comes to global recognition, there is no denying that it’s our Bollywood divas that have made us proud, and in the recent past, we’ve taken over the fashion scene as well. Over the years we’ve had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, and of late Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who have killed it with their style quotient. Case in point would be two of B-town’s gorgeous stars who debuted at Met Gala 2017, leaving the fashion world awestruck.

And no kidding, in the world of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez — our desi queens not only turned heads but also stole the thunder.

ALSO REAS | Priyanka Chopra’s Raph Lauren trench-coat gown has Twitterati in splits

While Twitterati and the foreign press went berserk with Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown, fans of Deepika Padukone deemed her as a princess — completely mesmerised by her classic Tommy Hilfiger white gown and diamond accessories.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look has Twitterati raving with appreciation

But then as is the case, when we have two fashionistas on the red carpet, there is bound to be a comparison, and the Met Gala was no exception. While it seemed that everyone was bowled with Quantico star’s hot look, Tweeple seem a little divided on xXx actor.

Here’s what people had to say about Deepika Padukone:

@deepikapadukone‘s debut is rather carefully done but she is indeed the epitome of everything elegance and beauty! 😍❤️❤️❤️#MetGala — Jay (@jaysthought) May 2, 2017

words will fall beside your breathtaking beauty queen @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/iw99XJLvyI — Sarah Deepika Crazen (@SarahDeepika) May 2, 2017

As much as I love her, I did not like what @deepikapadukone wore to #MetGala 😶#DeepikaAtMetGala — Garvita Garg (@garvitagarg) May 2, 2017

@deepikapadukone hi deepika..ur gala look was good but same oiled make up and pulled bak hair? please try wavy hair — catherine priyanka (@catherinepriyan) May 2, 2017

Here’s what Tweeple said on who looked better:

@filmfare @priyankachopra @deepikapadukone Priyanka’s on all the best dressed lists and Deepika is on none so Deepika fans are taking this poll very serious. I’ll pass! 😂 — Nitu (@Nitu_23) May 2, 2017

@indiaforums @priyankachopra @deepikapadukone they’re not up to the mark at #MetGala, both Deepika & Priyanka can do much better than that. — aashayein.. (@ThisIsSumana) May 2, 2017

@filmfare @priyankachopra @deepikapadukone deepikas look has nothing ‘metgala worthy’ about it. priyanka owned it like a queen — Nikhilunni (@yummynik) May 2, 2017

Of course Priyanka Chopra Deepika literally looked trash in this outfit and that hairstyle http://t.co/6fJHbattpa — S 🍎🍌🍏 (@zjm2324) May 2, 2017

@filmfare @priyankachopra @deepikapadukone For a change Deepika is good here. But what’s on your head dude? Priyanka not happening — Sameena Ahmed (@sameena3) May 2, 2017

@amitjain002 @RajeevMasand @priyankachopra @deepikapadukone Priyanka’s on all the best dressed lists, Deepika is on none! I think the fashion critics know better. Priyanka rocked it, whole other level — Piya Sharma (@BeingPiyaS) May 2, 2017

Deepika & Priyanka both were at #MetGala And Priyanka slayed this one as usual. Deepika slays Bollywood & pc slays international events. — #FAN (@Sarcastic_Raj) May 2, 2017

I love Deepika but she always pales in comparison to what Priyanka wears 🙈I mean honestly Priyanka always slays the game outfit #MetGala — м υ ѕ к α α и ❄️ (@itsmuskaaan) May 2, 2017

I was very impressed by Priyanka. 😳👌🏻👏🏻 She was bold, beautiful and just great. And Deepika darling it’s time to go home. 👋 #MetGala — Personalthoughts (@theClaiire) May 2, 2017

Deepika tries SO HARD to be “different” and Priyanka steals the show… 😂😂😂 what a pity… #MetGala #deepikapadukone #PriyankaChopra — Fara (@fara_18) May 2, 2017

But in the end, this is what really matters.

I know Priyanka and Deepika missed the theme but 2 Desi women looked beautiful on the #MetGala carpet and that’s never been witnessed before pic.twitter.com/TWbUuNBYAC — -A (@ammaarahXx) May 2, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd