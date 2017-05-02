Latest News

Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2017: Here’s the Twitter verdict

Bold or serene, which look do you like?

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:May 2, 2017 5:02 pm
met gala, priyanka chopra, deepika padukone, priyanka chopra met gala, deepika padukone met gala, priyanka vs deepika, met gala priyanka vs deepika, priyanka vs deepika meta gala look, indian express, entertainment news Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra both made their debut on Met Gala 2017 in New York on Monday. (Source: Twitter, AP)

When it comes to global recognition, there is no denying that it’s our Bollywood divas that have made us proud, and in the recent past, we’ve taken over the fashion scene as well. Over the years we’ve had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, and of late Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who have killed it with their style quotient. Case in point would be two of B-town’s gorgeous stars who debuted at Met Gala 2017, leaving the fashion world awestruck.

And no kidding, in the world of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez — our desi queens not only turned heads but also stole the thunder.

ALSO REAS | Priyanka Chopra’s Raph Lauren trench-coat gown has Twitterati in splits

While Twitterati and the foreign press went berserk with Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown, fans of Deepika Padukone deemed her as a princess — completely mesmerised by her classic Tommy Hilfiger white gown and diamond accessories.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look has Twitterati raving with appreciation

But then as is the case, when we have two fashionistas on the red carpet, there is bound to be a comparison, and the Met Gala was no exception. While it seemed that everyone was bowled with Quantico star’s hot look, Tweeple seem a little divided on xXx actor.

Here’s what people had to say about Deepika Padukone:

Here’s what Tweeple said on who looked better:

But in the end, this is what really matters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 02: Latest News