Vir Das’ tweet on Priyanka Chopra wins hearts on social media

Vir Das has been signed on by ABC for a new hour-long weekly dramedy series Whiskey Cavalier. Vir Das has been signed on by ABC for a new hour-long weekly dramedy series Whiskey Cavalier.

Priyanka Chopra’s steady march towards global domination is applause-worthy. She starred in Quantico, did two Hollywood films— Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake — and made some unforgettable red carpet appearances. Notwithstanding what the critics might say, Chopra is one of the few who has helped put India on the global map. And while she has received much praise, it is comedian Vir Das who is the latest to talk about Chopra’s contribution.

The comedian has been signed on by ABC for a new hour-long weekly dramedy series Whiskey Cavalier, produced by Warner Brothers where he will play one of the main FBI agents, named Jai Datta. Perhaps referring to this opportunity, Das thanked Chopra for opening doors.

ALSO READ | Vir Das to shoot ‘pilot season’ of American comedy show

“I’d just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a Maverick and a star who has opened the doors for small fish like me to do comparatively microscopic things. So if you feel the need to write an article about both of us, write one that gives her credit and appreciation, because I do,” he wrote.

ALSO READ | Vir Das on ABC series Whiskey Cavalier: I’m looking forward to saving the world

Read his tweet here.

I’d just like to say Priyanka Chopra is a Maverick and a star who has opened the doors for small fish like me to do comparatively microscopic things. So if you feel the need to write an article about both of us, write one that gives her credit and appreciation, because I do. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 17, 2018

Das’ tweet has won over people on social media. While one wrote, “Tell em bro! @priyankachopra really paved the way to brown talent in west. Also proud of you. We love love brown ppl who support each other. All the best Vir,” another wrote, “I really like when people are honest and give dues to the person who deserves. Priyanka deserves only love and people like you who appreciate her hardwork.”

Read some of the tweets here.

Tell em bro! @priyankachopra really paved the way to brown talent in west. Also proud of you. We love love brown ppl who support each other. All the best Vir 👏❤ pic.twitter.com/kCQg3OOoit — VISH (@yasiru_vismini) May 17, 2018

Thank you so much for saying this ! You are a REAAAL MAN 🙌🏽 — Priyanka slays (@nicolegrnd) May 17, 2018

I really like when people are honest and give dues to the person who deserves. Priyanka deserves only love ❤ and people like you who appreciate her hardwork. ❤ — SorryIshika :( (@Pikachu_Pc) May 17, 2018

can’t agree more! — Anushri jain (@NobodysDamsel) May 17, 2018

Thank God someone gave her credit. Good luck with your show dude. #IndianRepresentation — Kartik Kapoor (@KartikK53582630) May 17, 2018

Well said! 👏🏽 Priyanka is amazing ❤️ — Congrats Dr. Priyanka Chopra (@Nitu_23) May 17, 2018

What did you think of Vir Das’ tweet on Priyanka Chopra? Tell us in the comments’ below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd