Priyanka Chopra trolled for saying Sikkim ‘is troubled by insurgency’

Priyanka Chopra, in one of her interviews at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, said that Sikkim "is troubled by insurgency" and that Pahuna, the Sikkimese film produced by her, "is the first film ever to come out of that region". The actress was called out for misinformation on both statements on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2017 1:29 pm
Priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra sikkim comment, priyanka chopra trolled sikkim, priyanka chopra trolled, priyanka chopra pahuna, priyanka chopra at TIFF, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Sikkim while promoting Pahuna created a huge buzz on social media. (Source: File Photo/Indian Express)
Priyanka Chopra might be on her way to global domination, but she has also courted several controversies along the way, and many of them being in the social media space. The latest is a comment she made on Sikkim while promoting her latest regional production – Pahuna, Sikkimese film produced by her. Her opinion on the state of affairs in the North-Eastern state has landed her in the midst of a similar social media storm.

In one of her interviews to ET Canada, on the sidelines of the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, the actress, while speaking about Pahuna, said that “it is the first film ever to come out of that region” as Sikkim “is troubled by insurgency”. The statements made by Chopra about the state have not gone down well with people across the country and Indians the world-over, took to social media to express their anger. People have been quick to point out that contrary to what the actress said, Sikkim is a “peaceful state and has always been,” and the comment by the actress can adversely affect their tourism which is their “bread and butter”.

Here’s the video that started it all.

Here are some of the reactions.

People were quick to point out that Sikkim is a beautiful and a peaceful state.

While some told her not to comment on the state at all.

Others openly condemned her statement.

Some even demanded an apology from the actress.

Apart from this, the actress is also being called out for claiming that her film is the first Sikkimese film. Twitterati were quick to point out that there have been other Sikkimese films and a report in Eclectic NorthEast confirms this. “While Sikkim doesn’t really have a full-fledged movie industry like Bollywood, ‘Pahuna’ certainly is not the first full length feature film to come from here. Prashant Rasaily, a very talented filmmaker have made acclaimed films like ‘Katha’ and ‘Acharya’,” the report says.

Twitter added their two bits as well.

As we’ve said, this is not the first time Chopra has been involved in several controversies that have resulted in her getting trolled on social media — from being accused of disrespecting the Indian flag to being trolled for exposing her legs in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

