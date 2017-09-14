Priyanka Chopra trolled for saying Sikkim ‘is troubled by insurgency’

Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Sikkim while promoting Pahuna created a huge buzz on social media. (Source: File Photo/Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Sikkim while promoting Pahuna created a huge buzz on social media. (Source: File Photo/Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra might be on her way to global domination, but she has also courted several controversies along the way, and many of them being in the social media space. The latest is a comment she made on Sikkim while promoting her latest regional production – Pahuna, Sikkimese film produced by her. Her opinion on the state of affairs in the North-Eastern state has landed her in the midst of a similar social media storm.

In one of her interviews to ET Canada, on the sidelines of the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, the actress, while speaking about Pahuna, said that “it is the first film ever to come out of that region” as Sikkim “is troubled by insurgency”. The statements made by Chopra about the state have not gone down well with people across the country and Indians the world-over, took to social media to express their anger. People have been quick to point out that contrary to what the actress said, Sikkim is a “peaceful state and has always been,” and the comment by the actress can adversely affect their tourism which is their “bread and butter”.

Here’s the video that started it all.

Here are some of the reactions.

OMG ~ That’s so SAD ~ Probably the reel life #MaryKom mistook #Sikkim for #Manipur — — Karma Bhutia (@iambhutia) September 13, 2017

People were quick to point out that Sikkim is a beautiful and a peaceful state.

Sikkim is one of the most peaceful states, dear Priyanka. We don’t have any insurgency here. Plz comment responsibly.@priyankachopra — Santosh Subba (@sonupondhak) September 13, 2017

@priyankachopra get your facts right before speaking out. #Sikkim is one of the most beautiful states of our country. #NoInsurgencyInSikkim — Jayesh Veeraraghavan (@JayeshRaghavan) September 14, 2017

While some told her not to comment on the state at all.

@priyankachopra If you have no idea about Sikkim, don’t speak about it then. “Big star” — YESHI DORJEE BHUTIA (@ydbhutia) September 14, 2017

Others openly condemned her statement.

strongly condemn the statements of @priyankachopra against #Sikkim

Shame on you #PriyankaChopra — Shubham Tamang (@ShubhamTamang) September 14, 2017

#PriyankaChopra says #Sikkim is a troubled state in interview 2 US media. Pea-sized brain, zero homework. Is this how u make money? — Indira Laisram (@indira_laisram) September 13, 2017

Some even demanded an apology from the actress.

#PriyankaChopra must apologise to people of Sikkim ! Get ur facts straight ! — pb (@primulab) September 13, 2017

Our bread and butter is #tourism. Do you know how adversely you have marred it ? Tk responsibility @priyankachopra #sikkim #PriyankaChopra — zheelspeaks (@zheelspeaks) September 13, 2017

Apart from this, the actress is also being called out for claiming that her film is the first Sikkimese film. Twitterati were quick to point out that there have been other Sikkimese films and a report in Eclectic NorthEast confirms this. “While Sikkim doesn’t really have a full-fledged movie industry like Bollywood, ‘Pahuna’ certainly is not the first full length feature film to come from here. Prashant Rasaily, a very talented filmmaker have made acclaimed films like ‘Katha’ and ‘Acharya’,” the report says.

Twitter added their two bits as well.

OMG ~ That’s so SAD ~ Probably the reel life #MaryKom mistook #Sikkim for #Manipur — — Karma Bhutia (@iambhutia) September 13, 2017

Sikkim had a very evolved art industry with can give Bollywood run for their money @priyankachopra @PaakhiATyrewala — binita chamling (@BinitaChamling) September 13, 2017

@priyankachopra films from Sikkim by Sikkimese directors: Kaatha & Myth by Prashant Rasaily, Letter by Samten Bhutia to name a few. — Sunita Chamling (@sunitacr) September 13, 2017

As we’ve said, this is not the first time Chopra has been involved in several controversies that have resulted in her getting trolled on social media — from being accused of disrespecting the Indian flag to being trolled for exposing her legs in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd