Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Netizens stand up for Priyanka Chopra who was criticised for not wearing a sari at the Royal Wedding

Jaya Jaitly who is an activist, author and Indian handicrafts curator, criticised Priyanka Chopra's custom-made outfit by Vivienne Westwood that she wore at the Royal Wedding. But Netizens aren't happy with her remark and here's what they had to say.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 1:16:13 pm
Priyanka Chopra, the royal wedding, royal wedding, Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding, Vivienne Westwood, Lorraine Schwartz, Jaya Jaitly, Jaya Jaitly, former Samata Party president, indian express, indian express trending news Twitterati troll Jaya Jaitly for her remarks on Priyanka Chopra’s royal wedding dress. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

There is no denying that the Royal wedding was a fabulous affair and seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in love, celebrating their holy union made us smile too. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked lovely in their sharp, beautiful outfits, guests attending the wedding were also dressed to impress. Among the elite was India’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cutrell, the Quantico actor wore a lilac Vivienne Westwood outfit featuring a dramatic neckline and a statement hat by Philip Treacy. While many praised Chopra for her choice of outfit, there were others who dissed her for the same. Former Samata Party president and textile revivalist Jaya Jaitly pulled her up for not representing India in a sari at the grand affair.

“How sad an Indian actor attending the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful Sari”, Jaitly tweeted.

Chopra, who has put India on the map with her brilliant work on the entertainment front was attending the royal wedding as a friend to Markle and not as a representative of India, which gives her the liberty to wear whatever she desires and not something that portrays Indian culture. People came together in her support and one user wrote, “How sad an Indian citizen using a language that was imposed by Britishers on us rather than represent our free and Independent India in our local languages,”

Here are some of the other reactions.

What do you feel about Jaya Jaitly’s remark? Let us know in the comments’ below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now