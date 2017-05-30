Latest News

Priyanka Chopra with PM Modi: Twitterati can’t stop giving hilarious captions to this picture

After Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social media was full of funny tweets and memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 30, 2017 9:24 pm
priyanka chopra, narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, modi priyanka in berlin, pc meets modi in berlin, priyanka chopra with narendra modi in berlin, priyanka modi memes, twitter reactions priyanka chopra narendra modi, indian express, indian express news Narendra Modi and Priyanka Chopra met in Berlin! (Source: EIC/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Germany for a four-country tour of Europe, on Tuesday met Priyanka Chopra who happened to be in Berlin for the promotion of her newly-released movie Baywatch. As a sweet gesture, the prime minister took some time off his busy schedule to catch up with the Quantico star and Chopra couldn’t help but feel lucky to meet the PM.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra selects her favourite memes from Met Gala 2017

Expressing her delight, the actress wrote in a tweet: “Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. 🙏🏼🇮🇳”

The 34-year-old also added a picture of them sitting together on her Instagram handle. “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳,” she captioned it.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: Angela Merkel ‘ignores’ Narendra Modi’s handshake… AGAIN! A 2015 repeat!

As we wondered what the two spoke about, Tweeple showered a series of funny one-liners and quirky witticisms on social media networking sites. As a result, Twitter has been buzzing with memes of the two along with hilarious captions — all in good humour though. Here are some of the tweets that will leave you in splits:

Meanwhile, PM Modi met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the two issued a joint statement, in which the Indian PM focused heavily on climate change as well as Indo-German bilateral relations. The two leaders also went on to sign eight deals concerning various sectors.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 30: Latest News