Priyanka Chopra with PM Modi: Twitterati can’t stop giving hilarious captions to this picture

Narendra Modi and Priyanka Chopra met in Berlin! (Source: EIC/Twitter) Narendra Modi and Priyanka Chopra met in Berlin! (Source: EIC/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Germany for a four-country tour of Europe, on Tuesday met Priyanka Chopra who happened to be in Berlin for the promotion of her newly-released movie Baywatch. As a sweet gesture, the prime minister took some time off his busy schedule to catch up with the Quantico star and Chopra couldn’t help but feel lucky to meet the PM.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra selects her favourite memes from Met Gala 2017

Expressing her delight, the actress wrote in a tweet: “Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. 🙏🏼🇮🇳”

Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. 🙏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vLzUSH5WR1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 30, 2017

The 34-year-old also added a picture of them sitting together on her Instagram handle. “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳,” she captioned it.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: Angela Merkel ‘ignores’ Narendra Modi’s handshake… AGAIN! A 2015 repeat!

As we wondered what the two spoke about, Tweeple showered a series of funny one-liners and quirky witticisms on social media networking sites. As a result, Twitter has been buzzing with memes of the two along with hilarious captions — all in good humour though. Here are some of the tweets that will leave you in splits:

Tag a gujju friend who will get this joke. pic.twitter.com/yb2IZLmAFg — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 30, 2017

Bluffmaster actor with Priyanka Chopra. pic.twitter.com/XmzNjRlvUl — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 30, 2017

Modiji: Germany ghumne aai ho?

PC: Haan sir, aur aap to foreign policy k liye aaye hain na?

Modiji: *Mai bhi ghumne hi aya hu pagli* pic.twitter.com/QDOFZbzIjc — Manish (@Baba_Chu) May 30, 2017

When your daughter gets 99.5%.

But, you’re disappointed someone got 0.1% more. pic.twitter.com/Dz2bjFMNeS — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 30, 2017

When you aren’t sure whether it’s time to tell her your Mann ki baat, or not. pic.twitter.com/yMU2Jg6CQA — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) May 30, 2017

When she said “mera debut 2002 me hua tha ” pic.twitter.com/xNlUxg9gWV — Abhishek (@abishek0139) May 30, 2017

Par Baywatch hi kyun? pic.twitter.com/ni0H4K61Aw — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) May 30, 2017

Indians who are living the American Dream. pic.twitter.com/i4JWBeexaT — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 30, 2017

Modi: When they said I had to meet PC I thought they were talking about Chidambaram. pic.twitter.com/qJ1I8FHRVB — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) May 30, 2017

Priyanka Chopra: Would you like some wine?

Narendra Modi: pic.twitter.com/YNfHvquGbC — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 30, 2017

Vicks Ki Goli Lo, Khich Khich Door Karo pic.twitter.com/CQUCkagfZ9 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 30, 2017

When you finally get a date with your crush but are nervous af. pic.twitter.com/Lf6AEqfFDi — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 30, 2017

♫ kya khoob lagti ho Badi Sundar dikhti ho Tum jaan se pyari ho Tum jaan humaari ho ♫ – PM Modi dedicating a song for Priyanka Chopra pic.twitter.com/sK7gMkXu9B — Zoomie… (@zoomphatak) May 30, 2017

PC: I love visiting India

Modi: same here pic.twitter.com/YXJ3hm2TSV — अतिशबाज़ (@IamSunilPathak) May 30, 2017

Those mocking PC meeting Modi in Berlin must learn that there is no better ambassador of India than @priyankachopra

Watch her interviews! — Prayag RT (@pray_ag) May 30, 2017

Meanwhile, PM Modi met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the two issued a joint statement, in which the Indian PM focused heavily on climate change as well as Indo-German bilateral relations. The two leaders also went on to sign eight deals concerning various sectors.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd