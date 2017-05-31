After Priyanka Chopra’s kickass reply to trolls, people are killing it with sarcasm on Twitter

Priyanka Chopra shuts her trolls up with a photo! (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra shuts her trolls up with a photo! (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra’s unexpected rendezvous with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin left onlookers gaping for more reasons than one. PM Modi coincidentally met Chopra in German capital when the former was in town for a four-country tour, and the latter was busy promoting her newly released movie Baywatch. Expressing her gratitude for the Prime Minister, the 34-year-old actress shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.” Not only did it attract a lot of attention, the picture was endlessly targeted by trolls on social media. A few Twitter users first turned their picture into a meme with hilarious captions and the others lambasted the Quantico star for donning a dress and flaunting her legs while meeting Modi.

Soon after the photo surfaced on social media networking sites, many commented on how they did not find her dress to be ‘sanskaari’ enough and shamed her with comments like, “Priyanka please follow decency while talking or sitting in front of such a great person. Please give respect to Modiji. And follow indian culture,” and, “Where has your Indian culture gone Oh I can imagine to the Western glamor and clamor, General belief is when you gain fame and wealth you are bound to grow up in wisdom, But it looks otherwise in your indecent show of arrogance towards the PM of India. God give you the much-needed wisdom.”

But, nothing deterred the desi girl! Chopra came up with a kickass reply to shut all her trolls up by teaming up with her mother Madhu Chopra. Posting a picture of the mother-daughter duo flashing more legs, the actress wrote, “Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch.” The Baywatch actress surely knows how to silently say it all.

With her mind-blowing stance, the ball game on Twitter changed as comedians filled Twitter with sarcastic insights and funny retorts to their fellow trolls. Read some of the tweets here.

Priyanka chopra wears a skirt HOW CAN U WEAR IN FRONT OF PM NO RESPEXT? PM wears suit with name printed on it LET HIM WEAR WHAT HE WANT — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 30, 2017

Unfair how Priyanka Chopra deliberately disrespected Modi by wearing that short dress, but at the Met Gala she wore 20 metres of respect. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 30, 2017

People attacking Priyanka Chopra for wearing skirt have the same mentality of those who keep their woman wrapped in a black cloth. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 30, 2017

What kind of dolts are those who attack @priyankachopra for what she wore to the meeting with the PM? Are these chaps brain-dead? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) May 31, 2017

I’m glad @priyankachopra chose to be herself and not play a part scripted by misogyny. pic.twitter.com/PWswkpwJnQ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 31, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is wearing a very nice, elegant dress. What is this Wahabi-like outrage about? pic.twitter.com/tRxyAGhsgI — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) May 31, 2017

I am so proud of @priyankachopra. That is all. — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) May 31, 2017

People Slamming Priyanka Chopra For Her Dressing Sense In Front Of PM Narendra Modi, Her Dress Isn’t Short, Your Thinking Is. Grow Up!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UmGEXiVEr8 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 30, 2017

Priyanka Chopra showed her long legs. People criticizing her for that, showed their small minds pic.twitter.com/fUunwEExH2 — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) May 31, 2017

Those bigots are lashing out at Priyanka Chopra for her outfit while meeting Modi, have no right to say anymore that how oppressive Hijab is — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) May 31, 2017

So, whose side are you on?

