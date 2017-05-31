Latest News

After Priyanka Chopra’s kickass reply to trolls, people are killing it with sarcasm on Twitter

Priyanka Chopra's dress was criticised on social media, but the actress shut all the trolls and turned everyone on her side!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2017 6:20 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Narendra Modi, priyanka chopra narendra modi, priyanka chopra trolled, priyanka chopra photo, what priyanka chopra wore meeting modi, priyanka chopra berlin, priyanka chopra latest news, narendra modi latest news, narendra modi berlin, Baywatch Priyanka Chopra shuts her trolls up with a photo! (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Related News

Priyanka Chopra’s unexpected rendezvous with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin left onlookers gaping for more reasons than one. PM Modi coincidentally met Chopra in German capital when the former was in town for a four-country tour, and the latter was busy promoting her newly released movie Baywatch. Expressing her gratitude for the Prime Minister, the 34-year-old actress shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.” Not only did it attract a lot of attention, the picture was endlessly targeted by trolls on social media. A few Twitter users first turned their picture into a meme with hilarious captions and the others lambasted the Quantico star for donning a dress and flaunting her legs while meeting Modi.

Take a look at their picture here.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra with PM Modi: Twitterati can’t stop giving hilarious captions to this picture

Soon after the photo surfaced on social media networking sites, many commented on how they did not find her dress to be ‘sanskaari’ enough and shamed her with comments like, “Priyanka please follow decency while talking or sitting in front of such a great person. Please give respect to Modiji. And follow indian culture,” and, “Where has your Indian culture gone Oh I can imagine to the Western glamor and clamor, General belief is when you gain fame and wealth you are bound to grow up in wisdom, But it looks otherwise in your indecent show of arrogance towards the PM of India. God give you the much-needed wisdom.”

But, nothing deterred the desi girl! Chopra came up with a kickass reply to shut all her trolls up by teaming up with her mother Madhu Chopra. Posting a picture of the mother-daughter duo flashing more legs, the actress wrote, “Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch.” The Baywatch actress surely knows how to silently say it all.

See the picture here.

With her mind-blowing stance, the ball game on Twitter changed as comedians filled Twitter with sarcastic insights and funny retorts to their fellow trolls. Read some of the tweets here.

So, whose side are you on?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. M
    muzafar
    May 31, 2017 at 6:40 pm
    Half india is frustrated about muslims, now and then these indians link every issue with Islam and Muslims
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 31: Latest News