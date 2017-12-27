Best of 2017

Priyanka Chopra at the Penguin Lecture hall opened a can of worms on Twitter

Priyanka Chopra said that she had been removed from movies and replaced with the girlfriends of directors and actors because she wouldn't bend to their whims and fancies, and that she has been feisty and fearless. Yet, Twitterati debated if she was the ideal choice to speak on the topic.

Published: December 27, 2017
Priyanka Chopra was in the Capital on December 26 to deliver the prestigious Penguin Annual Lecture. One of the most prominent Indian faces in the Hollywood industry currently, Chopra talked about “Breaking the glass ceiling – chasing a dream.” As a part of her conversation with Sonia Singh, a journalist with a leading broadcast news channel, Chopra spoke about her feisty and fearless persona, while also addressing nepotism, sexism and the controversy around Sanjay Leela Bahnsali’s film Padmavati.

But a quick look through Twitter would show how many weren’t exactly pleased that Chopra was selected to give the lecture, when the publishing house could have chosen a women writer instead. Observations about women’s entitlement to public spaces, breaking the glass ceiling and if the Quantico actor was less deserving to speak at the event kept many Twitter users busy.

Chopra stated that she has been thrown out of movies and replaced with the girlfriends of directors and actors because she wouldn’t bend to the whims and fancies and that she has been feisty and fearless. So, when Singh asked her stand on the Padmavati controversy and she ‘ducked’ the question with ‘whataboutery’ asking why is she not asking politicians about this instead, hell broke loose on Twitter.

Here are some of the responses her appearance at the event generated on Twitter.

Countering people’s responses to how Chopra evaded the question on Padmavati, this Twitter user, who was attending the session posted, “This report doesn’t tell the full truth. @priyankachopra did say that she called SLB and Deepika offering her support to them. It was only after @soniandtv persisted with the same question that PC got annoyed and said why don’t you ask politicians, etc,” referring to a news report.

