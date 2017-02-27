These funny tweets about Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars dress will keep you ROFL-ing

Living up to Barfi? (Source: AP) Living up to Barfi? (Source: AP)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made onlookers drop their jaws as she made her way to the red carpet at the Academy Awards second time in a row. Last year, Chopra was a vision in white in the Zahir Murad creation she sported effortlessly. Opting for a white Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown, the Indian sensation made waves in the West this time as well.

The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection. She complemented her look with a pair of $5 million 60-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists. The Baywatch star kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side-parted hair and soft pink lips.

While fashion aficionados couldn’t stop praising her for the style statement, some viewers on Twitter had hilarious reactions after looking at the quirky design of the dress. AIB (All India Bakchod) team led the way when they compared her look to a ‘kaju katli’ and posted this on Facebook:

Not behind in the race, Twitter users started posting a streak of jokes too. Check out the funniest reactions here:

We love Priyanka Chopra and demand to know WHO ATE THE SIDES OF HER DRESS? pic.twitter.com/knRw5I0RYA — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) February 27, 2017

is that a dress or she got censored by Pahlaj Nihalani? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TsRlSTu8bL — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 27, 2017

Priyanka Chopra’s red carpet outfit for #Oscars is madeup of DIY craft! pic.twitter.com/SbtbbF0NpE — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 27, 2017

When you have to run to an event along with the blanket :) http://t.co/WkQxKAKlXj — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) February 27, 2017

@iFaridoon @Akshay001 @priyankachopra dude what is she wearing ? A chess piece cut out — Kartikey Bhargava (@kartikey1) February 27, 2017

When mom dresses you up for the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NrYOY7FGFR — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) February 27, 2017

Sorry to pause the fun but why is #PriyankaChopra wearing a shimmering quilt? Shimmering Jaipuri Rajai, to be precise. pic.twitter.com/pxYy3aRTjV — Mohita Singh Raghav (@Thakuraain_M) February 27, 2017

I love #PriyankaChopra! The amount of training and discipline it must have taken to fit into that vase is mind boggling! #GoGirl! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/InsZ1x8134 — Anuj G (@AnujGurwara) February 27, 2017

When the bai sprays too much starch on your dress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OvO3teUWgj — Anuj G (@AnujGurwara) February 27, 2017

