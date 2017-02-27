Trending News

These funny tweets about Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars dress will keep you ROFL-ing

From barfi to a chess board, Twitterati left viewers in splits with their funny interpretations of Priyanka Chopra's Oscars dress.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 27, 2017 9:48 pm
priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra oscars look, priyanka chopra oscars look, priyanka chopra dress, priyanka chopra fashion, priyanka chopra fashion white dress, priyanka chopra oscars twitter jokes, priyanka chopra oscars fashion, oscars 2017, academy awards 2017, oscars fashion, oscars red carpet, indian express, indian express news Living up to Barfi? (Source: AP)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made onlookers drop their jaws as she made her way to the red carpet at the Academy Awards second time in a row. Last year, Chopra was a vision in white in the Zahir Murad creation she sported effortlessly. Opting for a white Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown, the Indian sensation made waves in the West this time as well.

ALSO READ | Hilarious: Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars look reminds AIB team of ‘kaju katli’

The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection. She complemented her look with a pair of $5 million 60-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists. The Baywatch star kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side-parted hair and soft pink lips.

WATCH | Oscars 2017: Indian Beauties Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone Together At Pre-Oscars Party

While fashion aficionados couldn’t stop praising her for the style statement, some viewers on Twitter had hilarious reactions after looking at the quirky design of the dress. AIB (All India Bakchod) team led the way when they compared her look to a ‘kaju katli’ and posted this on Facebook:

Not behind in the race, Twitter users started posting a streak of jokes too. Check out the funniest reactions here:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 27: Latest News