Priyanka Chopra’s latest lookalike is a New York model!

It isn’t unheard of people resembling superstars. While there are some who naturally look similar to celebrities, there are others who tend to style themselves to match their favourite ones. Not too long ago our desi girl Priyanka Chopra had a Pakistani lookalike and social media was obsessed with her. Moreover, that wasn’t the first time the actor’s lookalike garnered attention. Back in 2016 too, a 21-year-old Vancouver-based YouTuber grabbed eyeballs due to her uncanny similarity with Chopra.

Interestingly, the Baywatch star yet again has someone looking like her. Megan Milan, a popular model in New York, is the new addition to Chopra’s doppelganger list. Though Milan doesn’t look exactly like the Bollywood star, the similarity between the features of the two is quite astonishing. Recently, the model posted a couple of her picture on social media and it didn’t take long for people to notice the resemblance.

Teeth all pearly, hair all curly 🌺 pic.twitter.com/QVoT1HqSd9 — Megan Milan (@MeganMilan_) February 17, 2018

Soon after, people on the Internet started flooding Milan’s Twitter account with pictures of Chopra and bringing out the similarity between the two. Here are some of the pictures and tweets posted on the model’s account.

Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra😱 — Sahil Bhagat (@iamsahilbhagat) February 19, 2018

DUDE YOU LOOK EXACTLY LIKE PRIYANKA CHOPRA — rim (@leodapinchi) February 18, 2018

She looks like Priyanka Chopra 😍😍 — Abi S 🌸 (@littlesmiles45) February 20, 2018

Check out the pictures of the model here:

It is often believed that all of us have seven doppelgangers in the world, who are not related to us but tend to look similar. With celebrities being a public figure, it is quite common to find their look-alikes. Check out these 15 unbelievable celebrity lookalikes.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Milan for a comment.

