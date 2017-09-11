Priyanka Chopra gives a fitting reply to Twitter user asking her to visit malnourished children in India

Priyanka Chopra’s instant clap-back to his jibe deserves every bit of your respect. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra’s instant clap-back to his jibe deserves every bit of your respect. (Source: File Photo)

Actor Priyanka Chopra is not just one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, she has managed to make quite an impression with her stellar acting and presence in the Hollywood as well. But more than just acting, the Quantico actor is also known for taking up many causes. A Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, Chopra was in Jordan recently as a part of reaching out to Syrian refugee children who were displaced and uprooted from their homes and even loved ones because of the civil war. While Chopra took to social media to share moments from the time she spent in the region with the children, a certain Twitter user decided to take the opportunity to remind Chopra to visit rural areas of India where “malnourished children are waiting for food”. Guess what? She had an instant clap-back to his jibe that deserves every bit of your respect.

Ravindra Gautam, the said Twitter user wrote, “I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food. #MissionForChildren” in reply to one of the videos that Chopra had posted about her experience in Jordan. In the clip, Chopra speaks about the amazing smiles on the faces of these children, while ruing about how the “pointless” war has resulted in these bright kids losing out on a better future and education. The “Ive worked w/ @UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_ ?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another?” she wrote as a fitting reply.

Read their exchange on the micro-blogging site here.

I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food. #MissionForChildren http://t.co/VTKdrRBUkr — Ravindra Gautam (@RavindraGautam_) September 10, 2017

