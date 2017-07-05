Latest News

Priyanka Chopra calls America her ‘second home’, Twitterati question her ‘loyalty’

On July 4, that is celebrated as United States of America's Independence Day, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to wish her followers the same, adding that that America is her "second home". Though the Tweet does seem harmless, it did rub a lot of people the wrong way.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 5, 2017 5:19 pm
Priyanka Chopra, priyanka chopra tweet, 4th july, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news People clearly missed the word ‘second’ in Priyanka Chopra’s tweet. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra has made quite a splash in Hollywood. A successful television series and a big-ticket film later, Chopra has become quite a global icon and has walked a dozen red carpets already. It is no surprise then that the Baywatch actress spends most of her time in America fulfilling her professional commitments. On July 4, that is celebrated as the Independence Day in the United States, the actress took to Twitter to wish her followers the same, adding that that America is her “second home”. Though the tweet does seem harmless, it did rub a lot of people the wrong way. Several users are miffed with Chopra for calling America her second home and have posted some really nasty comments.

This was her tweet

And within moments several people started lambasting her for it (smacks of a LOT of jealousy, we think!).

And things just got nastier after this. People clearly forgot her stellar performance in Bajirao Mastani and the regional film she’s producing.

Obviouslyect, logic was not what most people fell back on while trolling Chopra. Sample this.

Certainly her loyalty was questioned. Did you not anticipate this?

Yes, someone came up with this too.

But some did come to the rescue of the actress.

Amidst all such noise, Chopra seems rather unperturbed. The actress was seen soaring temperatures at the Paris Fashion Week. The Quantico actress looked like a vision in a white asymmetrical Georgio Armani couture dress, and was spotted hanging out with the most famous faces of Hollywood.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 05: Latest News