Priyanka Chopra calls America her ‘second home’, Twitterati question her ‘loyalty’

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra has made quite a splash in Hollywood. A successful television series and a big-ticket film later, Chopra has become quite a global icon and has walked a dozen red carpets already. It is no surprise then that the Baywatch actress spends most of her time in America fulfilling her professional commitments. On July 4, that is celebrated as the Independence Day in the United States, the actress took to Twitter to wish her followers the same, adding that that America is her “second home”. Though the tweet does seem harmless, it did rub a lot of people the wrong way. Several users are miffed with Chopra for calling America her second home and have posted some really nasty comments.

This was her tweet

And within moments several people started lambasting her for it (smacks of a LOT of jealousy, we think!).

Why don’t you make it your first home as india will not have to suffer bcz of your acting skill — Mimi (@mimi_00007) July 5, 2017

And things just got nastier after this. People clearly forgot her stellar performance in Bajirao Mastani and the regional film she’s producing.

Madam first he Bol do, waise v aap ab Bollywood k movies to karte nahe. — Pratik Arya (@pratikarya) July 5, 2017

Obviouslyect, logic was not what most people fell back on while trolling Chopra. Sample this.

soon it will become ur first home like Akshay kumar’s home in Canada !! — ubaid saifu (@ubaidsaifu) July 5, 2017

Certainly her loyalty was questioned. Did you not anticipate this?

How many homes you have Priyanka? Is India your Third Home?😎😎 — ABDUL KHADER (@khaderin) July 4, 2017

Yes, someone came up with this too.

first hi kah do pirated angrej..😂😂😂😂😆😆😆😆 — Er Mujib Ansari 🇮🇳 (@Mujibansari6) July 4, 2017

Priyanka,people have only one own home where he feels satisfaction.Second home doesn’t give satisfaction. — VIKAS KUMAR VERMA (@GreatmanMpv1111) July 5, 2017

@priyankachopra oh come on now. Been living years abroad and I still don’t dare call it home. At least be truthful to yourself. — Tulsidas Khan 🇮🇳 (@happyvirus_exe) July 4, 2017

But some did come to the rescue of the actress.

National award winner, Padma Shri recipient, 5 Filmfares (first and only one to win every acting category)… that’s Priyanka Chopra! — Nitu (@Nitu_23) July 5, 2017

Amidst all such noise, Chopra seems rather unperturbed. The actress was seen soaring temperatures at the Paris Fashion Week. The Quantico actress looked like a vision in a white asymmetrical Georgio Armani couture dress, and was spotted hanging out with the most famous faces of Hollywood.

