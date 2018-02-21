  • Associate Sponsor
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘frock’ in the Assam Tourism ad leaves Twitterati divided in their opinion

Priyanka Chopra, who is the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism, has been featured in an Assam Tourism Development Corporation calendar wearing a dress and holding a japi (a traditional Assamese hat). Congress legislators raised objections to the choice of attire in the photograph during a session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2018 6:37 pm
priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra controversy, priyanka chopra frock controversy, priyanka chopra in assam tourism ad, priyanka chopra frock controversy, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra has been featured in a calendar of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) wearing a dress and holding a japi. (Source: @namratagogoi/Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra is not new to controversy. Last year the Quantico actor was trolled more than once and often her choice of attire was the reason for that. The actor has again found herself at the receiving end of another controversy as Congress party members, including Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi, raised objections during the ongoing session of the Assam legislative assembly to a photograph of the Bollywood actor. Chopra, who is the brand ambassador for Assam Tourism, featured in a calendar of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) wearing a frock and holding a japi — a traditional Aasamese hatDas and Kurmi have also demanded the removal of the actor as the brand ambassador.

Although state tourism minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came to her rescue and said that a section of the Congress legislators are trying to get cheap publicity out of the issue, the photograph has left people on social media divided in their opinions. While many have questioned the logic behind debating over a dress, some have questioned the actor’s credibility to be Assam’s brand ambassador.

“Debate over her dress??? I am more concerned over the poor graphic design, font choices and the copy. Time to learn about quality over quantity and gripping ad copy, or should I say mesmerising copy and colours,” wrote one, while another stated, “There is nothing wrong with the photo but State Government should ask Miss Ambassador to wear some traditional dress.” “I would any day prefer Papon over Priyanka Chopra as Assam’s brand ambassador,” wrote another.

Here are some of the reactions.

Watch the actor in a tourism ad.

