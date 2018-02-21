Priyanka Chopra’s ‘frock’ in the Assam Tourism ad leaves Twitterati divided in their opinion

Priyanka Chopra has been featured in a calendar of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) wearing a dress and holding a japi. (Source: @namratagogoi/Twitter) Priyanka Chopra has been featured in a calendar of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) wearing a dress and holding a japi. (Source: @namratagogoi/Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra is not new to controversy. Last year the Quantico actor was trolled more than once and often her choice of attire was the reason for that. The actor has again found herself at the receiving end of another controversy as Congress party members, including Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi, raised objections during the ongoing session of the Assam legislative assembly to a photograph of the Bollywood actor. Chopra, who is the brand ambassador for Assam Tourism, featured in a calendar of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) wearing a frock and holding a japi — a traditional Aasamese hat. Das and Kurmi have also demanded the removal of the actor as the brand ambassador.

Although state tourism minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came to her rescue and said that a section of the Congress legislators are trying to get cheap publicity out of the issue, the photograph has left people on social media divided in their opinions. While many have questioned the logic behind debating over a dress, some have questioned the actor’s credibility to be Assam’s brand ambassador.

“Debate over her dress??? I am more concerned over the poor graphic design, font choices and the copy. Time to learn about quality over quantity and gripping ad copy, or should I say mesmerising copy and colours,” wrote one, while another stated, “There is nothing wrong with the photo but State Government should ask Miss Ambassador to wear some traditional dress.” “I would any day prefer Papon over Priyanka Chopra as Assam’s brand ambassador,” wrote another.

Debate over her dress??? I am more concerned over the poor graphic design, font choices and the copy. Time to learn about quality over quantity and gripping ad copy, or should I say mesmerising copy and colours. #Assam #AssamTourism #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/ZBjYOpDk1U — FantasiaFairy (@namratagogoi) February 21, 2018

There is nothing wrong with the photo but State Government should ask Miss Ambassador to wear some traditional dress.. Not just Mekhela Chador but we have more traditional attire like Boro, Mising, Dima.. — Syed Haidar Ali (@haidar_asm) February 19, 2018

Sorry this is a hopelessly idiotic topic to take up on behalf of Assam. I found Assam more pro-woman and progressive than other states in many aspects when I lived there! — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) February 21, 2018

Common.. Grow up.. Assam would have been much rich and progressive if we use our time in more innovation n constructive works. Time to change urself first — Himaxi Gohain (@himaxi_gohain) February 19, 2018

She dressed in sarees & traditional wear for all the promotional materials. One picture in a dress and yall losers lose ur shit. I know @aweassam bcz of Priyanka Chopra because of her ur state gets attention worldwide.Also personally I don’t feel anything bad about dress.Grow up! pic.twitter.com/7nlB3528tC — VISMINI (@yasiru_vismini) February 20, 2018

