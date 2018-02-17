  • Associate Sponsor
Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink gets her a delicious Amul treat

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier who became an internet sensation overnight for her coquettish, coy and innocent behaviour in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love was paid a tribute by Amul. Check out the ad here.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 17, 2018 5:26 pm
The song went viral on social media catapulting debutante actress Priya Prakash Varrier to instant stardom with her wink and smile. Have you watched Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink video? (Source: File Photo)
It was the wink that almost everyone in the nation fell for, including Rishi Kapoor and catapulted Priya Prakash Varrier into instant stardom. Just after the teaser song Manikya Malaraya Poovi of her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love was out, the young Malayalam actor became an internet sensation overnight. What followed was madness, in short, an extended part of things that went viral. So much so, that Varrier even got a delicious tribute from Amul.

Calling her a ‘little star’, the advertisement features the much-loved Amul girl winking just like Priya Prakash Varrier. ‘Wink all, wink all, little star’, reads the caption. The video that the budding actor has posted on her Instagram account has crossed over 10,00,000 views.

The chubby and extremely cute Amul girl is often seen hanging out with celebrities and it’s always a treat to watch her.

“But no one can match Amul level of meme'”, says one of the Twitter users. Check out the reactions here.

Looking forward to what’s next in Amul’s kitty.

