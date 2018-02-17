Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink gets her a delicious Amul treat

Have you watched Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink video? (Source: File Photo) Have you watched Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink video? (Source: File Photo)

It was the wink that almost everyone in the nation fell for, including Rishi Kapoor and catapulted Priya Prakash Varrier into instant stardom. Just after the teaser song Manikya Malaraya Poovi of her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love was out, the young Malayalam actor became an internet sensation overnight. What followed was madness, in short, an extended part of things that went viral. So much so, that Varrier even got a delicious tribute from Amul.

Calling her a ‘little star’, the advertisement features the much-loved Amul girl winking just like Priya Prakash Varrier. ‘Wink all, wink all, little star’, reads the caption. The video that the budding actor has posted on her Instagram account has crossed over 10,00,000 views.

Check the post here.

The chubby and extremely cute Amul girl is often seen hanging out with celebrities and it’s always a treat to watch her.

“But no one can match Amul level of meme'”, says one of the Twitter users. Check out the reactions here.

One of the main reasons why I love @Amul_Coop …their cartoons are lol 😂😂 — DrVarshaPatil (@DrVarshaa) February 16, 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No one can match Amul’s level of meme.. Making memes before it was meme.. 😀👍🏻 — Japan Trivedi (@japantrivedi) February 16, 2018

Looking forward to what’s next in Amul’s kitty.

What do you think of Amul’s tribute to Priya Prakash Varrier? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd