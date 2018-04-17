Presents Latest News

Priya Prakash Varrier has winked again and is stirring up the Internet, this time as well

The beautiful Priya Prakash Varrier is back and bless our hearts, has managed to sneak in a wink this time as well. In what is being called her first stint in an advertisement, Varrier manages to show off some 'attitude' and oomph in the ad.

By: Trends Desk | Published: April 17, 2018 10:15:40 am
priya prakash varrier, priya varrier, priya prakash, priya prakash varrier wink, priya prakash varrier wink viral, priya prakash varrier munch video, priya prakash varrier new wink, priya prakash varrier nestle munch wink viral, Indian Express, Indian Express News The premise is how Priya Prakash Varrier is sitting on the sides of the field, digging into a bar of chocolate, as one of the players asks her to pick the ball that he missed. (Source: YouTube)

Remember how Priya Prakash Varrier winked her way into our hearts and became an overnight Internet sensation? Well, if you have been having withdrawal symptoms, the beautiful girl is back and bless our hearts, has managed to sneak in a wink this time as well. In what is being called her first stint in an advertisement, Varrier manages to show off some “attitude” and oomph in the latest Nestle Munch T20 advertisement. The premise is how she is sitting on the sides, digging into a bar of chocolate, as one of the players asks her to pick the ball that he missed. Her answer, in a la ‘Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ way is” “Mai phenki hui cheeze nahi uthaati. (I don’t pick things that are thrown away.)” Before we give away the plot, watch the video here.

Meanwhile the video has already managed to create quite a stir on the Internet.

Do you like Varrier’s latest stint? Let us know in the comments’section below.

