Priya Prakash Varrier has winked again and is stirring up the Internet, this time as well

Remember how Priya Prakash Varrier winked her way into our hearts and became an overnight Internet sensation? Well, if you have been having withdrawal symptoms, the beautiful girl is back and bless our hearts, has managed to sneak in a wink this time as well. In what is being called her first stint in an advertisement, Varrier manages to show off some “attitude” and oomph in the latest Nestle Munch T20 advertisement. The premise is how she is sitting on the sides, digging into a bar of chocolate, as one of the players asks her to pick the ball that he missed. Her answer, in a la ‘Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ way is” “Mai phenki hui cheeze nahi uthaati. (I don’t pick things that are thrown away.)” Before we give away the plot, watch the video here.

Meanwhile the video has already managed to create quite a stir on the Internet.

wink pe wink, wink pe wink. यह तो हद हो गयी :)))http://t.co/TNKlRqt3wf — Abhi (@Abhi_VRao) April 16, 2018

@priyapvarrier is so unbelievably hot in this new #NestleMunch advert.. 😍😍😍 this girl is here to stay & slay 😉😘http://t.co/N9b1d88gsD — Bharat Sahal (@BharatSahal) April 15, 2018

So beautiful yr — Kourav Shivam (@KouravShivam3) April 15, 2018

