Priya Prakash Varrier’s flirtatious wink is trouble for Rahul Gandhi, Donald Trump… Mr Bean too

Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink has become an Internet sensation ever since a clip from the song Manikua Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. But Netizens didn't stop there, and her video has now spawned a whole line-up of entertaining memes.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2018 7:21 pm
Priya Prakash Varrier meme, Oru Adaar Love, Manikya Malaraya Poovi Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink clip has become an ‘international’ meme now. (Source: Twitter)
Priya Prakash Varrier’s flirtatious wink has become an Internet sensation after her video clip went viral because it’s just awww-dorable. Also, we’re all basking in St Valentine’s love. The high school romance between two teenagers was perfectly timed with Valentine’s week that helped everyone set the mood for the lovey-dovey seven-day affair. In honour of the season of love, the video of the song Manikua Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love was released online and it spread like wildfire across social media.

What comes next is an extended part of things that go viral. And what’s that? It becomes a meme! So, keeping up with the age-old tradition of the Twitterverse, Varrier’s wink fame is making other guys blush too. Here are few of the best ones that feature Varrier’s shots from the viral video intercut with shots of International personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and United States President Donald Trump.

 


Meanwhile, Varrier has become the nation’s heartthrob which is evident from her Instagram followers that has crossed 2.3 million now.

