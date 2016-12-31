Trending News

7:30pm not midnight, Twitterati’s countdown on New Year’s Eve

From WhatsApp messages to Twitter, people have been sharing hilarious takes on the yet-to-be-made address.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: December 31, 2016 7:23 pm
narendra modi, pm modi, modi new year speech, modi dec 31 speech, modi new year address, modi speech jokes, modi mitron jokes, india news, latest news, indian express The countdown has started not for midnight but for PM’s speech.

What will Prime Minister Narendra Modi say in his final speech of 2016? This question has kept the Netizens busy since the news of his address was announced on December 29. It seemed that all the party planning for New Year’s Eve took a backseat and people kept on guessing what exactly this address would unfurl. There was widespread speculation about the contents of the speech with most guessing it would be related to demonetisation as 50 days have past since the annoucement.

While there was no dearth of jokes as soon as the announcement was made, encashing on the excitement pubs and restaurants announced that they would telecast his speech live. A popular gastropub in Delhi took a step further. The Social Offline launched a bizarre but exciting drinking game harping on Modi’s speech. The pub announced that every time the PM would say ‘Mitron’ in his address, they would offer drinks for Rs 31 only! Given to the fact that the word has been a prominent mention in all his speeches, the party people are genuinely intrigued. Someone even made a customised bar menu, suggesting special drinks for all his words!

While the speculations continue, social media platforms have been flooded with memes and jokes. From WhatsApp messages to Twitter, people have been sharing hilarious takes on the yet-to-be-made address. Many pessimists have been termed it as “the greatest horror movie” as the last time Modi addressed the nation, he handed us with demonetisation! And some took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, yet again.

