7:30pm not midnight, Twitterati’s countdown on New Year’s Eve

What will Prime Minister Narendra Modi say in his final speech of 2016? This question has kept the Netizens busy since the news of his address was announced on December 29. It seemed that all the party planning for New Year’s Eve took a backseat and people kept on guessing what exactly this address would unfurl. There was widespread speculation about the contents of the speech with most guessing it would be related to demonetisation as 50 days have past since the annoucement.

While there was no dearth of jokes as soon as the announcement was made, encashing on the excitement pubs and restaurants announced that they would telecast his speech live. A popular gastropub in Delhi took a step further. The Social Offline launched a bizarre but exciting drinking game harping on Modi’s speech. The pub announced that every time the PM would say ‘Mitron’ in his address, they would offer drinks for Rs 31 only! Given to the fact that the word has been a prominent mention in all his speeches, the party people are genuinely intrigued. Someone even made a customised bar menu, suggesting special drinks for all his words!

While the speculations continue, social media platforms have been flooded with memes and jokes. From WhatsApp messages to Twitter, people have been sharing hilarious takes on the yet-to-be-made address. Many pessimists have been termed it as “the greatest horror movie” as the last time Modi addressed the nation, he handed us with demonetisation! And some took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, yet again.

Check out some of the funny tweets:

PM will address the nation today at 7.30 pm in a speech.

What Modi Ji Won’t Tell You- Failure of #Demonetisation!

Mitron.. #Cashless ho Jao! pic.twitter.com/Q4XHUXT4L2 — PANCHAM (@Pancham_Tyagi) December 31, 2016

It’s 31st Dec…. and Modi ji is going to address nation.. Keep the bottle ready….. To cheer…🍾

Or

Out of Fear …😭 — chankyaa (@chankyaa) December 31, 2016

Sonia Gandhi getting rid of her benami property as Pappu runs away abroad before Modi’s new year address. #मोदीKIतिजोरी_टूटेगी #BHIM — Avya Bansal (@avyabansal) December 31, 2016

In one way Modi is like Rahul Gandhi, Congress gets scared whenever they want to say something in public. — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 31, 2016

Diyar Modi Please don’t drink and address the nation . #JanHitMeinJaari — The Chosen One (@Marc__Me) December 31, 2016

31st Dec. Modi:Mitron kal se naya saal shuru hoga

Bjp Supporters: what an amazing man! What a knowledgeable, well spoken gentleman. best pm — aman (@firkiii) December 30, 2016

@Atheist_Krishna this is how Modiji will play today.😂 31st Eve, 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/31v4yxcXte — Don (@saharsh77) December 31, 2016

Liberals waiting for Modi to address the nation.@coolfunnytshirt pic.twitter.com/rr9c7mbiss — Piyush Shahi (@Piyushkshahi) December 31, 2016

#Modi to address country on the eve of new year… Statutory warning : kripya kamojor dil wale na dekhen :D — Lokesh Rathi (@monteindore) December 31, 2016

Sources in @PMOIndia confirm tht tonight in his address 2D nation #Modi will disclose @OfficeOfRG holiday plans 4D new year #DeMonetisation — Vijith (@vjchats) December 31, 2016

