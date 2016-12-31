PM Modi speech did not have even one mitron, Twitterati ask is this de”mitron”isation?

Trending News

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: December 31, 2016 9:34 pm
narendra modi, mitron, modi addressing nation today, modi-demonetisation, modi-new year, modi-currency ban, BJP-Congress, demonetisation politics, modi top quotes, modi speech today, India news, Indian Express There was much anticipation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on New Year’s Eve but people were disappointed with a lengthy speech and no utterance of the word mitron.

After the much hype, anticipation, and speculation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special New Year’s Eve address seemed to have disappointed people in the country. Not only did the length of the speech was snubbed by people, but the fact that there was not a single mention of the word ‘Mitron’ in his address. In fact, when it was most expected that PM Modi or #ModiSpeech would trend on Twitter, the frustrated tweets by Netizens made ‘Mitron’ trend on the micro-blogging site.

The Hindi word became the talk of the nation as a Delhi pub announced it would offer drinks to its customers for Rs 31 only, every time the PM uttered the ‘magical’ word. It seems the prime minister knew about the offer and omit the word completely from his speech. Many have suggested there must have been a nexus! It’s all about conspiracy on the last of the year on Twitter.

Though Prime Minister announced many beneficial schemes from helping the farmers to pregnant women in the country, it seems people did to heed to anything with positivity. Trolling begun even before the prime minister completed his full speech, in fact, many suggested he should be reminded it’s not Mann ki Baat! And many thought it was a budget speech and trolls followed making fun of Arun Jaitley.

Apart from the looming disappointment about ‘Mitron’, Twitter were flooded with pregnancy jokes after prime minister announced monetary assistance. One user even wrote, “Pregnant women will get 6000 bucks for childbirth
That’s what you call ‘Cash on delivery'”.

People have been also blaming PM Modi for drawing all attention from the New Year celebration just like that and alleged that the speech was completely “useless”.

Here’s how disappointed people were after listening to Modi’s speech.

