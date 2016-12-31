PM Modi speech did not have even one mitron, Twitterati ask is this de”mitron”isation?

There was much anticipation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on New Year’s Eve but people were disappointed with a lengthy speech and no utterance of the word mitron. There was much anticipation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on New Year’s Eve but people were disappointed with a lengthy speech and no utterance of the word mitron.

After the much hype, anticipation, and speculation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special New Year’s Eve address seemed to have disappointed people in the country. Not only did the length of the speech was snubbed by people, but the fact that there was not a single mention of the word ‘Mitron’ in his address. In fact, when it was most expected that PM Modi or #ModiSpeech would trend on Twitter, the frustrated tweets by Netizens made ‘Mitron’ trend on the micro-blogging site.

The Hindi word became the talk of the nation as a Delhi pub announced it would offer drinks to its customers for Rs 31 only, every time the PM uttered the ‘magical’ word. It seems the prime minister knew about the offer and omit the word completely from his speech. Many have suggested there must have been a nexus! It’s all about conspiracy on the last of the year on Twitter.

Read | Highlights from PM Modi’s New Year’s Eve address

Though Prime Minister announced many beneficial schemes from helping the farmers to pregnant women in the country, it seems people did to heed to anything with positivity. Trolling begun even before the prime minister completed his full speech, in fact, many suggested he should be reminded it’s not Mann ki Baat! And many thought it was a budget speech and trolls followed making fun of Arun Jaitley.

Apart from the looming disappointment about ‘Mitron’, Twitter were flooded with pregnancy jokes after prime minister announced monetary assistance. One user even wrote, “Pregnant women will get 6000 bucks for childbirth

That’s what you call ‘Cash on delivery'”.

Read | 7:30pm not midnight, Twitterati’s countdown on New Year’s Eve

People have been also blaming PM Modi for drawing all attention from the New Year celebration just like that and alleged that the speech was completely “useless”.

Here’s how disappointed people were after listening to Modi’s speech.

Don’t tell me, he is replacing #Mitron with Doston! First he took away our notes now he is taking away our beloved Mitron! #ModiSpeech — Amena (@Fashionopolis) December 31, 2016

#NarendraModi didn’t mention the word #Mitron even once in his speech.This is the #Demitronisation to a nation of over a billion people. — Vihahahal (@iVihlTrollU) December 31, 2016

Ye social offline walon ne nassudha lagaya hai..Sasti Daaru ki lalach me logon k lag gaye

1 mitron =₹31=1 shot

Waiter: 20 shot to le hee aao — Mudit Chitranshi (@Nawaab_Sahab) December 31, 2016

no dhamaka no #mitron, you killed the excitement @PMOIndia , now I am only interested in why katappa killed bahubali@Shehla_Rashid — Farrukh ilyas (@farrukhilyas10) December 31, 2016

I was playing a drinking game on Modi’s “Mitron”, couldn’t even take a sip. #Mitron #Sober — चित चोर (@BeerPitcher) December 31, 2016

Restaurants quickly making amends, saying ‘saathiyon’ will be acceptable for ‘mitron’ for gettin discounted drinks #PMNewYearSpeech — Farrukh ilyas (@farrukhilyas10) December 31, 2016

Mitron, Keeping people occupied for 2 hours on #NewYearsEve, is PM Modi’s biggest step to control alocohol consumption. 🙏#ModiSpeech — ASWIN KUMAR REDDY (@ASWINIKUMAR103) December 31, 2016

Speech of PM Modi Ji was like Dhoom-3.

Expectation infinity result 1divided by infinity.

Cheated Many Ppl witho saying Mitron — Danish Ahmed (@danishhf) December 31, 2016

Every time PM says “Ab samay aa gaya hai” over a Billion Indians skip their heartbeat…! 😂😂#ModiSpeech — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) December 31, 2016

Someone please tell Modi ji that he does #MannKiBaat on last Sunday of the month and not on last Saturday of the month😨#ModiSpeech#Mitron — Khojee Patrakaar (@KhojeePatrakaar) December 31, 2016

This #ModiSpeech is reminding me of school. Next period is free, but sir ka lecture nahi khatam ho raha, sabko class me bitha ke rakha hai. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 31, 2016

Disappointed. Modi hasn’t uttered a word on unemployment. We (Uday, Dino, Ritesh, Tusshar) are unfollowing him immediately.#ModiSpeech — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) December 31, 2016

Mitron!

First time in India, Budget was presented on Dec 31, that too PM when there’s a FM. #ModiSpeech — Ajmal (@ajsazadi) December 31, 2016

Honest tax payers waiting for some tax rebate from Modi… #ModiSpeech pic.twitter.com/Ml3f7lTZU4 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 31, 2016

Modi is addressing the way engineers write answers. Come to the point Sir!#ModiSpeech — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 31, 2016

PM Modi ji announced monetary help for Pregnant ladies.. Looks like he has so much expectations from the parties of 31st. #ModiSpeech — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) December 31, 2016

Are you disappointed too? Tell us in comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd