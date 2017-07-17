As they voted for Kovind and Meira Kumar, Tweeple were busy captioning this Advani pic

Senior BJP leader L K Advani casts his vote in the Presidential Election, in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI) Senior BJP leader L K Advani casts his vote in the Presidential Election, in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Ram Nath Kovind or Meira Kumar? Who will be the next President of India, is the most important question of the hour. As many as 776 MPs and 4120 MLAs cast their votes on Monday to choose between Kovind of the NDA and Opposition nominee Kumar. The results will be announced on July 20.

While many were debating whether Kovind or Kumar would be the ideal choice for the presidential post, Twitterati seemed to be interested in someone else. Someone who was not in the fray, senior BJP leader LK Advani. Ever since Prime Minister Modi and other BJP top brass named Ram Nath Kovind their pick, Netizens ruled that it “broke the heart” of the veteran BJP leader. On Monday, as soon as the voting concluded, a photo of Advani started doing rounds on the micro-blogging site. The picture shows the senior leader casting his vote in the Presidential Poll. The citizens of have started interpreting the photo in their own way.

Sample these.

Dil ke armaan ballot box me chale gaye……. pic.twitter.com/ous29afAD9 — Beautiful liar (@Isoumyas) July 17, 2017

After GST,condition of people,looking at bill😂 pic.twitter.com/dqKA9X2wjc — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) July 17, 2017

Kyun kisi ko.. wafaa ke badle.. wafaa nahi miltii ?? pic.twitter.com/2ze6NYfCj8 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 17, 2017

Tujhe yaad na meri aayi , kisi se ab kya kehna

Dil roya ke ankh bhar aayi,kisi se ab kya kehna😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lkUQz367ZO — एक और गधा (@Spicyanshul) July 17, 2017

छन से जो टूटे कोई सपना

जग सुना सुना लागे

जग सुना सुना लागे

कोई रहे ना जब अपना

जग सुना सुना लागे

जग सुना सुना….. pic.twitter.com/uoPOLzc1ee — Delhi se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) July 17, 2017

L K Advani Ji must be singing “Khush rahe tu sada, Yeh Dua hai Meri, Bewafa hi sahi…………. … . .. ” pic.twitter.com/u2jZ4pgrvR — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) July 17, 2017

Girlfriend ki shadi mein biryani khane ki yaadein taaje hoti hui ! pic.twitter.com/kAvDEReErm — Aficionado Babu 🔥 (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 17, 2017

Outside the virtual world, Kovind’s win against opposition candidate Meira Kumar is a foregone conclusion as the ruling coalition has secured the support of nearly two-thirds of the electoral college.

Meanwhile, BJP held a parliamentary board meeting to decide its Vice-Presidential candidate and named Venkaiah Naidu for the post. The Opposition has already picked former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its candidate.

