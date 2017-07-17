Latest News

As they voted for Kovind and Meira Kumar, Tweeple were busy captioning this Advani pic

Presidential polls: On Monday, as soon as the voting concluded, a photo of L K Advani started doing rounds on the micro-blogging site. The picture shows the senior BJP leader casting his vote through a secret ballot in the Presidential Poll, and Tweeple have started interpreting it in their own way.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2017 9:03 pm
Senior BJP leader L K Advani casts his vote in the Presidential Election, in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI)
Ram Nath Kovind or Meira Kumar? Who will be the next President of India, is the most important question of the hour. As many as 776 MPs and 4120 MLAs cast their votes on Monday to choose between Kovind of the NDA and Opposition nominee Kumar. The results will be announced on July 20.

While many were debating whether Kovind or Kumar would be the ideal choice for the presidential post, Twitterati seemed to be interested in someone else. Someone who was not in the fray, senior BJP leader LK Advani. Ever since Prime Minister Modi and other BJP top brass named Ram Nath Kovind their pick, Netizens ruled that it “broke the heart” of the veteran BJP leader. On Monday, as soon as the voting concluded, a photo of Advani started doing rounds on the micro-blogging site. The picture shows the senior leader casting his vote in the Presidential Poll. The citizens of have started interpreting the photo in their own way.

Sample these.

Outside the virtual world, Kovind’s win against opposition candidate Meira Kumar is a foregone conclusion as the ruling coalition has secured the support of nearly two-thirds of the electoral college.

Meanwhile, BJP held a parliamentary board meeting to decide its Vice-Presidential candidate and named Venkaiah Naidu for the post. The Opposition has already picked former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its candidate.

