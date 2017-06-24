Latest News

Indian Express photo spawns viral meme; what’s your best caption?

While many leaders from Opposition parties were shocked that no BJP minister attended the Iftar party hosted by Pranab Mukherjee, it was the last thing on the mind of people on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 24, 2017 8:58 pm
pranab mukherjee, president iftar party, congress party, president iftar party no bjp leaders, anil sharma express photo, oppostion presidential candidate, presidential election, inda news, viral news, latest news, Indian express The original photo shows President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and CPM’s Sitaram Yechury at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Friday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)
Top News

President Pranab Mukherjee hosted an Iftar party at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on June 23, for the last time before his term expires next month. As the Opposition and central government battle it out over the next presidential candidate, no BJP leaders turned up at the event, raising many eyebrows.

Indian Express senior photographer Anil Sharma who was present at the venue snapped a photo with all prominent leaders in one frame and Twitterati just couldn’t stop from wondering what the issue was all about. While many leaders from Opposition parties were shocked that no BJP minister attended the event, Twitterati was busy captioning the photo that is now going viral for the array of expressions caught in one frame.

The viral photo shows President Mukherjee, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders like Hamid Ansari, Sitaram Yehchury, Ghulam Nabi Azad among others, but nothing really seems to be going on in the frame. The rather gloomy scene, with mostly Congress leaders, led people on Twitter to derive quite hilarious meanings out of it.

Check out some of the reactions here:

While the absence of Union Ministers at President’s last Iftar party might have some political symbolism attached to it, Twitterati had a field day with or without understanding it.

Meanwhile, asked about the no-show by Union ministers, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told The Indian Express: “I was about to go but exactly at that time, a CCPA meeting was convened. It was an urgent meeting that could not be missed. The Prime Minister, as you know, is travelling tomorrow. The meeting started at 6.30 pm and continued till 7.30-8 pm. Did nobody turn up? All ministers are usually invited.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 24: Latest News