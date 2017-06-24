Indian Express photo spawns viral meme; what’s your best caption?

The original photo shows President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and CPM’s Sitaram Yechury at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Friday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) The original photo shows President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and CPM’s Sitaram Yechury at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Friday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

President Pranab Mukherjee hosted an Iftar party at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on June 23, for the last time before his term expires next month. As the Opposition and central government battle it out over the next presidential candidate, no BJP leaders turned up at the event, raising many eyebrows.

Indian Express senior photographer Anil Sharma who was present at the venue snapped a photo with all prominent leaders in one frame and Twitterati just couldn’t stop from wondering what the issue was all about. While many leaders from Opposition parties were shocked that no BJP minister attended the event, Twitterati was busy captioning the photo that is now going viral for the array of expressions caught in one frame.

The viral photo shows President Mukherjee, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders like Hamid Ansari, Sitaram Yehchury, Ghulam Nabi Azad among others, but nothing really seems to be going on in the frame. The rather gloomy scene, with mostly Congress leaders, led people on Twitter to derive quite hilarious meanings out of it.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Everyone is worried as Rahul Gandhi will return next week. pic.twitter.com/JasUIUthix — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 24, 2017

When you have no clue what is the party for, who invited and who are invited! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4Y9dQxU9ZT — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 24, 2017

Indian cricket team’s dressing room since last 6 months pic.twitter.com/eyexx9S9ij — Ojas. (@Ojasism) June 24, 2017

Family Function Now days be like… pic.twitter.com/h7jKoc9vQk — RoAdSiDe BaBa (@Roadside_Monk) June 24, 2017

When you reach party before the host and waiting for him to come pic.twitter.com/FEqFyUtrO7 — Romana Raza (@RomanaRaza) June 24, 2017

Hamid Ansari looks like he has been punished & made to stand in the corner facing the wall. pic.twitter.com/HXXFO7uJPk — Udta Yogi (@UdtaLiberal) June 24, 2017

Yechury: Aur Kya chal raha hain

GNA: Huh? Wo Buddhi aurat kaun hain?

Yechury: Ansari ko Kya hua?

Long hair dude: Free ka khana! — Odd1Speaks (@odd1speaks) June 24, 2017

When you went to a party & suddenly realized that there’s no arrangement of drinks pic.twitter.com/naUwCexPqu — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 24, 2017

Male relatives waiting outside dance hall of Ladies Sangeet pic.twitter.com/aJU3YBwDXy — देसी Mogli (@DesiMogli) June 24, 2017

All worried, and thinking this will be ours last time as invitees, from next time we have to gate crash!! pic.twitter.com/2wcRGMnyrR — Rakendu (@RakenduSharma) June 24, 2017

While the absence of Union Ministers at President’s last Iftar party might have some political symbolism attached to it, Twitterati had a field day with or without understanding it.

Meanwhile, asked about the no-show by Union ministers, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told The Indian Express: “I was about to go but exactly at that time, a CCPA meeting was convened. It was an urgent meeting that could not be missed. The Prime Minister, as you know, is travelling tomorrow. The meeting started at 6.30 pm and continued till 7.30-8 pm. Did nobody turn up? All ministers are usually invited.”

