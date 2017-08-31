Pranab Mukherjee learns to take selfie from a kid; photo winning hearts online

The former president of India shared the photo on his Twitter account expressing how much he enjoys company of little children. (Source: Pranab Mukherjee/ Twitter) The former president of India shared the photo on his Twitter account expressing how much he enjoys company of little children. (Source: Pranab Mukherjee/ Twitter)

In India, anything and everything are celebrated with a selfie. From selfies with celebrities to selfies with newly launched notes or even after casting vote, the art of clicking one’s own picture has become quite mundane. But not so much for those belonging to older generation, and many a time it’s the little ones who can teach them the art with flair. Something similar happened with India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee. The 81-year-old learned to take a selfie with the help of a young visitor and it’s heartwarming.

The 13th president of India shared the photo on his Twitter account and said it’s always a pleasure to meet young souls. “It is always a pleasure to meet children. Seen here with young visitor Hamza Saifi who taught me how to take a #selfie,” Mukherjee wrote.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee is not new to being photographed or being requested for a selfie, but it seems he is a newbie when it comes to taking a selfie by himself. Interestingly, it was Mukherjee who launched one of India’s biggest selfie social scheme — ‘Selfie with Daughter’, part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, but most likely he did not try his hand on it much.

Take a look at his tweet here:

It is always a pleasure to meet children.

Seen here with young visitor Hamza Saifi who taught me how to take a #selfie#CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/GPQ4mvpPdj — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 31, 2017

People on social media were very happy to see the photo of the elderly leader with the young boy and called it adorable.

Good to see u sir …God bless and keep smilng and we would all love to take selfies with u sir — SUnShINE (@Mrssuns43188380) August 31, 2017

This is the cutest selfie I have seen in the recent times… — amateur_photogr (@oneyedlenswoman) August 31, 2017

This is awesome ❤️ — Parth Mukherjee🇮🇳 (@viratian_partha) August 31, 2017

Such a lovely moment so sweet — abubakar chaoush (@abubakarchaous4) August 31, 2017

Upto certain age,we have to guide and teach children and after we have to learn and listen to children. A fantastic human saga given by God. — Srinivasa Mandava (@srmandava) August 31, 2017

Pranab Da you are right, everyday is a learning experience, especially in the presence of the young! — Balakrishnan G Nair (@BalakrishnanGN) August 31, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App