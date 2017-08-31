Only in Express

Pranab Mukherjee learns to take selfie from a kid; photo winning hearts online

The former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee, shared the photo on his Twitter account and said it's always a pleasure to meet young souls. "It is always a pleasure to meet children. Seen here with young visitor Hamza Saifi who taught me how to take a #selfie," Mukherjee wrote.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2017 9:20 pm
pranab mukherjee, pranab mukherjee selfie, selfie with daughter, pranab mukherjee selfie with kid, children pranab mukherjee, viral news, trending news, indian express The former president of India shared the photo on his Twitter account expressing how much he enjoys company of little children. (Source: Pranab Mukherjee/ Twitter)
Related News

In India, anything and everything are celebrated with a selfie. From selfies with celebrities to selfies with newly launched notes or even after casting vote, the art of clicking one’s own picture has become quite mundane. But not so much for those belonging to older generation, and many a time it’s the little ones who can teach them the art with flair. Something similar happened with India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee. The 81-year-old learned to take a selfie with the help of a young visitor and it’s heartwarming.

The 13th president of India shared the photo on his Twitter account and said it’s always a pleasure to meet young souls. “It is always a pleasure to meet children. Seen here with young visitor Hamza Saifi who taught me how to take a #selfie,” Mukherjee wrote.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee is not new to being photographed or being requested for a selfie, but it seems he is a newbie when it comes to taking a selfie by himself. Interestingly, it was Mukherjee who launched one of India’s biggest selfie social scheme — ‘Selfie with Daughter’, part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, but most likely he did not try his hand on it much.

Take a look at his tweet here:

People on social media were very happy to see the photo of the elderly leader with the young boy and called it adorable.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 31: Latest News