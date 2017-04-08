Trending News

WATCH: Announcer asked PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina to ‘step down’ (literally), and left Twitterati laughing!

The honest mistake left everyone laughing, including PM Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina.

(No) Laughing matter: PM Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. (Source: AP Photo)

English is a funny language. There are silent letters, similar sounding words and the tiny apostrophe that everyone forgets. Well, the list is endless. With so much confusion, it can be quite a task to get the phrasal verbs perfect. But, did you ever think it could make headlines? Yes, a grammatical mistake created chaos when an announcer said “step down” instead of “step off” to two world leaders.

PM Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina were present for a joint press conference at Hyderabad House. Strangely, the official was suddenly heard saying: “May I request the two prime ministers to step down.” Someone in the room realised the mistake and repeated it in shock. PM Modi too gestured to the official and asked, “Step down?” which led the conference room to break into a laughter.

Instead of asking both the leader to ‘step off’ the stage, the official managing the conference asked them to ‘step down’ — a term used when a leader is asked to resign. Hilarious, isn’t it? Watch the entire incident here.

The footage of the goof-up and the two leaders grinning at the gaffe was shared on various social media platforms and Netizens too could not stop LOL-ing! Of course, there were many politically-induced tweets… but overall, people appreciated that the prime ministers too laughed about the honest mistake.

Many users shared their views about the funny moment. Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

Time to take English lessons, is it?

