WATCH: Announcer asked PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina to ‘step down’ (literally), and left Twitterati laughing!

(No) Laughing matter: PM Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. (Source: AP Photo) (No) Laughing matter: PM Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. (Source: AP Photo)

English is a funny language. There are silent letters, similar sounding words and the tiny apostrophe that everyone forgets. Well, the list is endless. With so much confusion, it can be quite a task to get the phrasal verbs perfect. But, did you ever think it could make headlines? Yes, a grammatical mistake created chaos when an announcer said “step down” instead of “step off” to two world leaders.

PM Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina were present for a joint press conference at Hyderabad House. Strangely, the official was suddenly heard saying: “May I request the two prime ministers to step down.” Someone in the room realised the mistake and repeated it in shock. PM Modi too gestured to the official and asked, “Step down?” which led the conference room to break into a laughter.

Instead of asking both the leader to ‘step off’ the stage, the official managing the conference asked them to ‘step down’ — a term used when a leader is asked to resign. Hilarious, isn’t it? Watch the entire incident here.

#WATCH: This funny moment happened live at Hyderabad House during PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s joint statement. pic.twitter.com/Z1D7AbB3eb — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

The footage of the goof-up and the two leaders grinning at the gaffe was shared on various social media platforms and Netizens too could not stop LOL-ing! Of course, there were many politically-induced tweets… but overall, people appreciated that the prime ministers too laughed about the honest mistake.

Many users shared their views about the funny moment. Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

@ANI_news Step down ? Nah bhai nah PM @narendramodi Ji would not step down till he solve all problems of India ! 😂😂 — Harsh Sachdeva (@harshsachdeva19) April 8, 2017

Step down ?? 😀😀 Modi is always so attentive http://t.co/XkcxvV9yQ5 — Half Plate Momos (@adult_kid) April 8, 2017

PM Modi & PM Hasina step down!! Together. http://t.co/O4plLT0Qgx — Hemant Gaule (@hemantgaule) April 8, 2017

An anchor requests two prime ministers i. e. modi and sheikh hasina to step down ..and they promptly did :) @narendramodi — Rahul Bansal (@rahul1365) April 8, 2017

@ANI_news ROFL. If this clip is played on loop for 45 minutes, it will beat Kapil Sharma’s show in TRP hands down. Thanks ANI. Most funny video ever 😂 — Pyaar Se Mario (@SquareGas) April 8, 2017

@ANI_news It’s was pleasing to see both the PM’s taking the gaffe sportive and share a light moment with the crowd 😊 — S.R.Mohan (@srmohancjb) April 8, 2017

May I now request the two prime ministers to STEP DOWN 😂🤣😂🤣😂 #SheikhHasina #NarendraModi http://t.co/5wZDx8ntC6 — Jasuja (@jasuja) April 8, 2017

This host is a legend 😸🙌 pic.twitter.com/jtCLnuZtkj — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 8, 2017

@ishaan_ANI @Leopard212 @narendramodi One can clearly hear him funnily ask “step down?” & then laughter breaks out all around! Hats off! A #King of hearts this #NaMo is! — संजय (@sanjaytiku) April 8, 2017

Will you step down please @narendramodi #SheikhHazena #Laughter peace prevails worldwide if talks held like this!!! — Thilak (@ThilakManohar) April 8, 2017

@narendramodi Sir, that STEP DOWN moment was too good😄 and thank you sir for such a good leadership. — Gaurav Sharma (@gauravsharmaGV) April 8, 2017

@iam_tejask @ANI_news Bad omen for Modi,will soon have to step down paving the way for RahulG @OfficeOfRG . This revives Congress’s hopes to return to power. — Kuldeep Sehdev (@kuldeepsehdev) April 8, 2017

@SirJadeja He asked him to step down as pm. Most daring guy ever.😜😜😜 — Lohit Goyal (@LohitGoyal5) April 8, 2017

@ANI_news Did someone notice? Kejriwal ran from CMO ot PMO in full speed when this was announced. — Cursed Prince (@FrogsAreHere) April 8, 2017

Time to take English lessons, is it?

