PM Narendra Modi replaces Mahatma Gandhi in Khadi Udyog’s calendar, Twitter erupts with hilarious reactions

PM Modi on the cover of Khadi Udyog’s calendar PM Modi on the cover of Khadi Udyog’s calendar

On January 12, people were in for a surprise when they saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on Khadi Udyog’s annual calendar and table diary instead of Mahatma Gandhi. The pose was similar but the PM wore his signature attire of kurta-pyjama-waistcoat weaving Khadi on a modern charkha in contrast to Gandhi wearing his trademark loincloth.

In fact, employees at Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) are also not happy with the change and plan to stage “a silent, soul-cleansing” protest wearing black bands on their mouths, during lunch hour on Thursday. “We are pained at this systematic easing out of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas, philosophy and ideals by the government. Last year, the first attempt was made by including the PM’s photos in the calendar,” said a staffer.

But KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena defended the decision and said it wasn’t unusual and changes have been made in the past. “He (Modi) is khadi’s biggest brand ambassador, and his vision matches KVIC’s, of ‘Make In India’ by making villages self-sufficient, ‘skill development’ by generating employment among the rural masses, infuse modern technology for khadi weaving, innovations and marketing. Plus, the PM is a youth icon,” Saxena explained.

While many on social media also are not happy with the decision, most of the reaction came in the form of jokes and memes. In fact, a hashtag ‘Charkha Chor Modi’ began to trend on Twitter.

Sample these.

A New Gandhiwaadi leader converting Gandhi’s Dhoti into thread in order to stich his Kurta torn by Godse.(2017) pic.twitter.com/AvKSILHoKT — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) January 12, 2017

“सिर्फ चरखा क्यों छीना, ये डंडा भी ले ले, पब्लिक को सरका दियो” – बापू गाँधी — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 13, 2017

Waiting for Rahul Gandhi to slowly become Rahul Modi. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) January 13, 2017

Next step would be replacing gods pictures/statues from temples! http://t.co/QsamEj3Sn5 — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) January 13, 2017

Rahul Gandhi in his speech had alluded that if Modi had his way, he may even put his photo on Mangalyaan, Modi followed with #चरखा_चोर_मोदी — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) January 13, 2017

what next ?? Will #चरखा_चोर_मोदी replace Bapu on Currency also ???? — azmi ali (@azmiali7) January 13, 2017

Be the change you want to see the new World ~ Gandhi ji and Modi Changed the calendars and diaries of khadi. Wah Modi ji Wah.#चरखा_चोर_मोदी — St.sinner (@retheeshraj10) January 13, 2017

After Nehru Jacket Chorr Modi now #चरखा_चोर_मोदी — Wicky Reddy (@vikredfy) January 13, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd