PM Modi launches BHIM app, but why is everyone laughing at Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched thumb impression based BHIM mobile app.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: December 30, 2016 6:04 pm
Narendra Modi launched BHIM app Narendra Modi launched BHIM app

Pushing for cashless transactions and digital economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, launched BHIM app drawing the name of the app from BR Ambedkar who he said was a great economist. Addressing people during the Digi Dhan mela at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, he also announced that the mega draw will take place on 14th April, the birth anniversary of Ambedkar. Talking about two other schemes Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana, the Prime Minister said the schemes are a Christmas gift to the nation.

The app is launched to reduce dependency on the use of plastic cards. Anyone with the an Android phone can download the app, put in his/her Aadhar number and is good to make any transactions. The app essentially needs to needs to be downloaded by the merchant and the thumb impression of the customer will work as the password.

However, the app, at the moment is not showing in the app store in some phones and people can’t cracking jokes on ‘Chhota Bheem’ and ‘Pappu’. Many even mentioned Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in their tweets.

Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions.

Have something to add to the story? Tell us in the comments below.

