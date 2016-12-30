PM Modi launches BHIM app, but why is everyone laughing at Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Modi launched BHIM app Narendra Modi launched BHIM app

Pushing for cashless transactions and digital economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, launched BHIM app drawing the name of the app from BR Ambedkar who he said was a great economist. Addressing people during the Digi Dhan mela at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, he also announced that the mega draw will take place on 14th April, the birth anniversary of Ambedkar. Talking about two other schemes Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana, the Prime Minister said the schemes are a Christmas gift to the nation.

The app is launched to reduce dependency on the use of plastic cards. Anyone with the an Android phone can download the app, put in his/her Aadhar number and is good to make any transactions. The app essentially needs to needs to be downloaded by the merchant and the thumb impression of the customer will work as the password.

However, the app, at the moment is not showing in the app store in some phones and people can’t cracking jokes on ‘Chhota Bheem’ and ‘Pappu’. Many even mentioned Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in their tweets.

Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions.

As a tribute to Rahul GANDHI, @narendramodi names the Digital thumb impression app as Bhim😂😂😂 — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) December 30, 2016

Congress demands immediate renaming of the app BHIM. They would like it to be called Chota Bhim. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) December 30, 2016

Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi downloaded #BHIM application thinking the app will show previous episodes of Chhota Bhim. #ModiLaunchApp#Time2Change — Sirisha pulakunta (@Siri__tweets) December 30, 2016

Now when PM Modi has launched BHIM app for Digital payments, he should also launch 2 more app..AllahDhan & ChristMoney- Sagarika ji #BHIM — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) December 30, 2016

I searched the play store for BHIM and I got Chota Bhim as results — UTSAV DAVDA (@utsavdavda07) December 30, 2016

BHIM app downloaded by rahul @OfficeOfRG very disappointed @PMO_India betrayed him there is no episode of Chhota Bhim @aajtak @TOIIndiaNews — himanshu shukla (@himansh88965241) December 30, 2016

Meanwhile Pappu googling Chhota Bhim to know about #Bhim App launched by PM Modi 😂😂😂 #IndiaGoesDigital — 404UserNotFound (@Padhaku_chora) December 30, 2016

