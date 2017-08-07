Rakshabandhan: PM Modi celebrates with two very special sisters, one 103-yr-old and another from Pakistan

(Source: ANI) (Source: ANI)

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with great fanfare throughout India, with brothers and sister rejoicing the special day together. But not many have their own sibling to celebrate the joyous day. And there are many who have lost their dear ones. One such elderly woman, who lost her brother 50 years ago missed him profoundly on this special day. The 103-year-woman was, however, not sad this year. She tied Rakhi this year to none other than the prime minister himself.

Sharbati Devi, tied Rakhi to his ‘brother’ Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi’s Lok Kalyan Marg. A few months ago her son had written to the prime minister and informing him about his mother’s wish. Obliging his request, PM invited Devi to his home and celebrated the festival.

But Devi is not the only ‘sister’with whom he celebrated the festival commemorating the brother-sister bond. A Pakistani-origin woman has been tying Rakhi to ‘Narendra Bhai’ for more than two decades now! Yes, the woman who was married to a painter in India, felt lonely when she settled in Ahmedabad after marriage, and often missed her own family.

I have been tying Rakhi to Narendrabhai (PM Modi) for the last 22-23 years, excited to do it this time too: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh,Pak lady pic.twitter.com/VCurJ9F7mT — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh met PM Modi, a RSS karyakarta, back then, many years ago through her husband who was a painter. After knowing him for quite some time, it was on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shaikh approached ‘Narendra Bhai’ with a Rakhi, and he readily put his hand forward. Since then she has been tying Rakhi to her brother for last 22-23 years, news agency ANI reported.

This time I thought he (PM) must be busy but 2 days back he called up, I was very happy to know that; started preparing: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh pic.twitter.com/tNi8xARHMa — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

Knowing about the prime minister’s hectic schedule, Shaikh thought he might not be able to attend the ceremony this year. However, two days before the festival, PM Modi called his ‘Behen’ and invited her. “This time I thought he (PM) must be busy but 2 days back he called up, I was very happy to know that; started preparing,”Qamar Mohsin Shaikh told ANI.

Also earlier in the day, Modi celebrated the festival with widows from Vrindavan who came to Delhi to tie Rakhi on his wrist. Not only this, the prime minister also met school children to celebrate Rakshabandhan.

