Sushma Swaraj gets request to ‘rescue’ man from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is widely known for rescuing people in distress. And with her active presence on social media, the senior minister is quite accessible and she replies to people’s queries often. Not just Indians, on numerous occasions, she has helped people from other countries as well with one Pakistani woman recently hailing her and wishing that Swaraj was their PM. However, in a few instances, people tried to gain her attention for silly and humorous reasons.

One such incident took place recently when a Pune guy tweeted her asking to be rescued. Wondering what was the grave incident that required her intervention? Well, it was because of Shah Rukh Khan!

Yes, the man went for a show of SRK’s latest film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and could not go through the Imtiaz Ali film. From the movie theatre itself, Vishal Surywanshi‏ tweeted to Swaraj and asked for her help also providing his location! Pleading to the Foreign Minister, he wrote, “@SushmaSwaraj mam, I’m watching #JabHarryMetSejal at Xion cinema Hinjewadi, Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible..”

His tweet has gained a lot of attraction and has created a buzz on the micro-blogging site. As in the past, Swaraj has nailed with her absolutely savage reply, people are now rooting for her to reply and put an end to his miseries.

@SushmaSwaraj mam, I’m watching #JabHarryMetSejal at Xion cinema Hinjewadi, Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible.. 😭😭 — Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) August 5, 2017

Earlier, in June, when another cheeky guy Karan Saini tweeted to her asking for food because he was ‘stuck on Mars’, Swaraj gave a fitting reply. Earlier, another user sought her help to fix his broken refrigerator and the minister replied in a nonchalant way proving just how nobody should mess up with her at all. But it seems like lessons were not learnt. Sigh!

