Pizza Hut offers free pizza to ISRO employees to celebrate launch of 104 satellites

The ISRO-Pizza connection! (Source: File Photo) The ISRO-Pizza connection! (Source: File Photo)

Who doesn’t love pizza? And if it’s free of cost, most of us jump in joy and rush to the nearest pizza chain as early as possible! Recently, ISRO employees got the opportunity to have pizzas after their successful feat… and all of them were totally free.

ALSO READ | Man offers iPhone 7, five-star dinner, Audi ride for V-Day date on Facebook, receives over 2,000 applications

To celebrate the success of ISRO’s launching of 104 satellites in one go, Pizza Hut offered free pizza to ISRO employees across country on Monday. The restaurant invited Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) employees across the country to walk into select Pizza hut stores and treated them to a Pan Pizza.

ALSO READ | This cartoon celebrating ISRO’s historic satellite launch has India talking

“It’s a moment of great pride for us as ISRO created history and this initiative is a small token of our appreciation to put cheerful smiles on the faces who made the nation proud by achieving such an amazing feat.” said Unnat Varma, Managing Director Pizza Hut. The Pizza hut offered free pizzas worth Rs six lakh to over 2,000 ISRO employees.

See what else is trending, here

On Wednesday, February 15 the space agency created a world record by successfully putting 104 satellites into orbit. The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off successfully with 104 satellites, including the country’s earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series, from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Read their tweet below:

Pizza Hut celebrates ISRO launching 104 satellites! We welcome ISRO staff to come & enjoy at Pizza Hut! The Pizza is on us.#PizzaHutforIndiapic.twitter.com/MmGAbae30j — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) February 15, 2017

Meanwhile, when the news first hit the ears of Twitterati, they had amusing reactions. Check out some of best tweets here:

Free pizza from #PizzaHutforIndia to all isro staff, Amazing Good Job 🍕🚀 — Mohnish Jain (@mohnishvjain) February 16, 2017

Breaking:Pizz Hut Giving Free Pizzas to ISRO staff. Rahul Gandhi:Iska matlab Ab Free Pizza Paane Ke Liye ISRO Join Karna Padega. — Sir Rohit Sharma (@SirRohitSharma_) February 16, 2017

This is interesting #PizzaHutforIndia. Now fake nationalist will say pizza is western Food. Provide free idli sambhar to the #ISRO staff. 😂 — Kartik Sidhabhatti (@KSidhabhatti) February 16, 2017

Free Pizzas to ISRO staff this is something amazing you are the best @PizzaHutIN .Tasting victory with the taste of pizza #PizzaHutforIndia — N I T I N (@itsNITINss) February 16, 2017

Launching the 104 satellites is indeed a big achievement. And this treat by @PizzaHutIN can double the fun! #PizzaHutForIndia — Akshay! (@theKumarAkshay) February 16, 2017

What a lovely gesture!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd