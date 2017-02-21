Trending News

Pizza Hut offers free pizza to ISRO employees to celebrate launch of 104 satellites

Pizza Hut treated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) employees across the country to a free Pan Pizza.

Who doesn’t love pizza? And if it’s free of cost, most of us jump in joy and rush to the nearest pizza chain as early as possible! Recently, ISRO employees got the opportunity to have pizzas after their successful feat… and all of them were totally free.

To celebrate the success of ISRO’s launching of 104 satellites in one go, Pizza Hut offered free pizza to ISRO employees across country on Monday. The restaurant invited Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) employees across the country to walk into select Pizza hut stores and treated them to a Pan Pizza.

“It’s a moment of great pride for us as ISRO created history and this initiative is a small token of our appreciation to put cheerful smiles on the faces who made the nation proud by achieving such an amazing feat.” said Unnat Varma, Managing Director Pizza Hut. The Pizza hut offered free pizzas worth Rs six lakh to over 2,000 ISRO employees.

On Wednesday, February 15 the space agency created a world record by successfully putting 104 satellites into orbit. The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off successfully with 104 satellites, including the country’s earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series, from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

With inputs from IANS
