Piyush Goyal’s tweet on ‘India before and after’ BJP fulfilled ‘electrification’ promise gets Twitterati talking; here’s why

With electrification of all villages in India being one of the biggest promised of the Narendra Modi government, the joy of the leaders — from the PM to Piyush Goyal — was palpable. (Source: Piyush Goyal/Twitter) With electrification of all villages in India being one of the biggest promised of the Narendra Modi government, the joy of the leaders — from the PM to Piyush Goyal — was palpable. (Source: Piyush Goyal/Twitter)

Leisang, a remote village in Manipur received access to electricity on Saturday (April 28) and the Indian government’s sense of joy clearly knew no bounds, as all of them took to social media, especially Twitter, to share congratulatory messages. Electrification of all villages in India was among the many promises of the Narendra Modi government before they stormed to power in 2014. All of this, amidst the counter-arguments of the Opposition who insisted that the government was “celebrating inefficiencies and taking ‘fake credit’ for the Congress government’s work.” But what got netizens to sit up and take note is this picture that Piyush Goyal tweeted along with his congratulatory message.

The picture shows a comparison of India’s global aerial nighttime images — with more lights glimmering in the ‘after’ picture than the ‘before’ one, in the country as seen from a satellite. The minister of railways and coal’s heart must have been at the right place, but many on Twitter were quick to school him, that these are pictures released by NASA, with the ‘before’ picture from 2012 and the ‘after’ one from the year 2016.

Considering how the Prime Minister promised electrification of India’s villages on August 15, 2015, the pictures, therefore, are not the best indication of the government’s claim. And Twitterati wasted no time, minced no words, in reminding Goyal.

This is his tweet.

Under the decisive leadership of PM @NarendraModi India has finally been able to electrify all its villages before the set target date. With the elimination of darkness from the lives of fellow Indian villagers, we commit ourselves to building a new and #PowerfulIndia pic.twitter.com/TJ8irmx4tk — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) 29 April 2018

Here are the responses his tweet garnered.

Sir

Our village is still waiting for electrification work — धीरेन्द्र पाण्डेय (@PanditDKP) 29 April 2018

#Hoax

Piyush Goyal sir the pictures you posted are old..

Pic1- Released by NASA in 2012

Pic2- Released by NASA in 2016 pic.twitter.com/O92eB8SKto — Amit Shah (@amitshaah_) 29 April 2018

Uncle have u ever heard about photoshopped pictures ?? — Ansh (@Cap_Ansh) 29 April 2018

UPA already electrified 96% of the villages till 2013 .Modi Ji Presents Killing mosquito as Killing Dragon . — Ansh (@Cap_Ansh) 29 April 2018

sir, It looks like the usual Diwali cracker photo… are you sure of this? — PrestituteMuktBharat (@parthar10) 29 April 2018

This is the same fake image that is shared after every Diwali. 😂😂 Entire BJP govt relies heavily on Photoshop and fake news. How about doing some real work.😒http://t.co/LcDfUlM4uf — Keerthi🌹 (@TheDesiEdge) 29 April 2018

So true gurgaon is facing light cuts everyday. 10rs per unit bill aata h. Aur garmi itni ki puchho mat. — gaurav rawat (@freak9411) 29 April 2018

I can see my area light pole. Thanks 🙏 😂 — Gaurav Mittal (@gauravmittal88) 29 April 2018

Do you think leaders can afford to be foolhardy now while sharing content on social media? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

