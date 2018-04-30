Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Piyush Goyal’s tweet on ‘India before and after’ BJP fulfilled ‘electrification’ promise gets Twitterati talking; here’s why

Piyush Goyal’s tweet on ‘India before and after’ BJP fulfilled ‘electrification’ promise gets Twitterati talking; here’s why

Narendra Modi government celebrated the 'electrification of India's villages'. But it was a picture that Piyush Goyal tweeted that caught the attention of many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2018 10:57:31 am
BJP electrification push, Narendra Modi electrification of India, Narendra Modi electrification India, Narendra Modi electrification, Piyush Goyal Twitter, Piyush Goyal fake pics, Piyush Goyal wrong India pictures, Piyush Goyal trolled on Twitter, Piyush Goyal trolled Internet, Indian express, Indian express news With electrification of all villages in India being one of the biggest promised of the Narendra Modi government, the joy of the leaders — from the PM to Piyush Goyal — was palpable. (Source: Piyush Goyal/Twitter)

Leisang, a remote village in Manipur received access to electricity on Saturday (April 28) and the Indian government’s sense of joy clearly knew no bounds, as all of them took to social media, especially Twitter, to share congratulatory messages. Electrification of all villages in India was among the many promises of the Narendra Modi government before they stormed to power in 2014. All of this, amidst the counter-arguments of the Opposition who insisted that the government was “celebrating inefficiencies and taking ‘fake credit’ for the Congress government’s work.” But what got netizens to sit up and take note is this picture that Piyush Goyal tweeted along with his congratulatory message.

ALSO READ | PM Modi claims every Indian village now has electricity, Congress says BJP taking ‘fake credit’

The picture shows a comparison of India’s global aerial nighttime images — with more lights glimmering in the ‘after’ picture than the ‘before’ one, in the country as seen from a satellite. The minister of railways and coal’s heart must have been at the right place, but many on Twitter were quick to school him, that these are pictures released by NASA, with the ‘before’ picture from 2012 and the ‘after’ one from the year 2016.

Considering how the Prime Minister promised electrification of India’s villages on August 15, 2015, the pictures, therefore, are not the best indication of the government’s claim. And Twitterati wasted no time, minced no words, in reminding Goyal.

ALSO READ | Astronaut shares lit-up pic of India; turns out, it was not of Diwali – again!

This is his tweet.

Here are the responses his tweet garnered.

Do you think leaders can afford to be foolhardy now while sharing content on social media? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buzzing Now