Pictures of Indian Armed Force officials doing yoga on INS Viraat will inspire you to take up yoga today!

Mumbai celebrates yoga day on land, ships and submarines with India’s fittest taking part in a yoga session on the Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Viraat anchored at the Mumbai on World Yoga Day. (Express Photo by Pradip Das). Mumbai celebrates yoga day on land, ships and submarines with India’s fittest taking part in a yoga session on the Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Viraat anchored at the Mumbai on World Yoga Day. (Express Photo by Pradip Das).

Over the past couple of days, many across the country – and the world – have been celebrating the third International Day of Yoga (which falls on June 21), which included stretching into various yoga poses at unusual and scenic locations. Now, on D-Day, some of India’s fittest men and women – those in the Indian Armed Forces – were found taking part in World Yoga Day celebrations by practising the ancient system of exercise on the the Naval aircraft carrier INS Viraat, anchored in Mumbai.

Shot by Indian Express photographer Pradip Das, the photos show Indian Armed Forces personnel take part in a yoga session early in the morning on June 21, alongside thousands and thousands of others who did the same across the country and the world.

Check out these stunning photographs from the event.

According to reports, yoga festivities were conducted on INS Vikramaditya as well. Chief of Navy Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba took part in the celebrations in New Delhi with families of Navy personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in International Yoga Day celebrations at Uttar Pradesh’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground with over 60,000 participants. He was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Governor Ram Naik. “Yoga is binding the world together. Practising it will eventually lead to better health for people,” he said.

