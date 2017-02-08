Trending News

Pictures of Donald Trump in a bathrobe go viral after Sean Spicer says he doesn’t wear one

'Alternative pictures' anyone?

By: Trends Desk | Published:February 8, 2017 5:36 pm
What’s doing the rounds on social media these days are pictures of the President of United States Donald Trump in a bathrobe sitting on a bed. The pictures were shared by Twitterati after White House Press Secretary said he doesn’t wear one; in fact, he doesn’t own one. Spicer made the statement with reference to a New York Times article, which, he claimed, was spreading lies.

“That story was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the President an apology for the way that thing was written. There were literally blatant factual errors, and it’s unacceptable to see that kind of reporting or so called reporting. That is literally the epitome of fake news,” he reportedly said.

The article was about the functioning of Trump’s administration and how he is governing the country. “When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home,” read the article to which Spicer said, “I don’t think the President owns a bathrobe, (he) definitely doesn’t wear one.”

In fact, Trump himself tweeted, “The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources!”

The statement was all that was required for people online to flood the micro-blogging site with picture of the president in a bathrobe. Check these out

