Pictures of Donald Trump in a bathrobe go viral after Sean Spicer says he doesn’t wear one

What’s doing the rounds on social media these days are pictures of the President of United States Donald Trump in a bathrobe sitting on a bed. The pictures were shared by Twitterati after White House Press Secretary said he doesn’t wear one; in fact, he doesn’t own one. Spicer made the statement with reference to a New York Times article, which, he claimed, was spreading lies.

“That story was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the President an apology for the way that thing was written. There were literally blatant factual errors, and it’s unacceptable to see that kind of reporting or so called reporting. That is literally the epitome of fake news,” he reportedly said.

The article was about the functioning of Trump’s administration and how he is governing the country. “When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home,” read the article to which Spicer said, “I don’t think the President owns a bathrobe, (he) definitely doesn’t wear one.”

In fact, Trump himself tweeted, “The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources!”

The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

The statement was all that was required for people online to flood the micro-blogging site with picture of the president in a bathrobe. Check these out

Sean Spicer: “I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe.” Anyone with internet access: pic.twitter.com/SNZBoG0Zcn — Casey Clemmons (@Casey_Clemmons) February 6, 2017

Donald Trump would never wear a bathrobe. pic.twitter.com/uGo1unhwE6 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 7, 2017

.@seanspicer Trump has hotels. Each room has a bathrobe. There’s probably a warehouse full of bathrobes. He definitely has a bathrobe. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) February 6, 2017

Me: “Time to log onto the ol’ Twitter!” *HUNDREDS OF PHOTOS OF TRUMP IN A BATHROBE* Me: pic.twitter.com/mTGg5OfUbl — Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) February 6, 2017

Sean Spicer: “I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe.” (via @justinsink Let’s see, Google “Trump” “bathrobe” … OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/bnb0odcTXD — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 6, 2017

OMG NO MORE PHOTOS OF TRUMP IN A BATHROBE! — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) February 6, 2017

@PressSec @POTUS @dcexaminer @gabriellahope_ here is a pic of Trump in a bathrobe since you said he doesn’t own one pic.twitter.com/v5N2euRWM3 — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) February 6, 2017

