Narendra Modi and Australian PM’s Akshardham temple visit results in hilarious photo captions on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s PM Malcolm Turnbull, among discussing how to combat human trafficking, money laundering and other issues, also went on a sight-seeing tour on April 10, Monday evening. As Modi took his Australian counterpart on a metro ride and to the Akshardham temple, they inevitably posed for shutterbugs. Just as most other things that spread like wildfire on social media these days, the pictures of the world leaders were quick to become fodder for Internet meme-makers. While most went to town giving hilarious captions to Modi and Malcolm’s picture that shows them engrossed in a deep conversation sitting on Akshardham temple’s steps, with flower garlands around their neck, there are other pictures too that are leaving Twitter users in splits.

Sample some of the hilarious captions here.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CqowaMZlpM — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) April 10, 2017

Yaar abb shadi toh karli lekin ghar walon ko kya jawab denge? pic.twitter.com/zGJa7nwEHb — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) April 10, 2017

Aaj se tum dono pati patni hue, doodho nahao puto phalo ✋💐 pic.twitter.com/vjsCAZIxO6 — Sir Bumraaah! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) April 10, 2017

Chalo ab toh pandit ji bhi aa gaye.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gIFqwN2oxy — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 10, 2017

Bhaag chalte hain, Nagpur waale nahi maanenge 😹pic.twitter.com/7kjUDAXr8Z

— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 10, 2017

This is not the first time that the prime minister’s pictures have come at the receiving end of Twitterati’s wit. Earlier social media users dug up a picture of Modi, Manmohan Singh and LK Advani standing in a line and went berserk as they came up with some of the funniest captions for the picture! “PM, Ex-PM and Always expecting PM”, “Line to get Jio sim after hearing free internet offer is extended till march,” were just some of them.

In September last year, a photo of PM Modi as he sat in front of a line of leaders including Manmohan Singh, Smriti Irani, among others, while attending the release of Vice-President Hamid Ansari’s book Citizen and Society went viral.

