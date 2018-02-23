  • Associate Sponsor
Yoga in the chilly Himalayas: These photos of Indo-Tibetan Border Police will leave you awe-struck

Photographed against the picturesque Himalayan ranges, the spectacular photos are a fine example of the armed forces' strength and fitness levels, as well as their endurance levels to sustain sub-zero temperature.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2018 10:57 pm
indo tibetan border police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police photos, himveers, himveers yoga photos, itbp training photos, itbp altitude training photos, indian express, itbp news, viral news, indian express Twitterati have been staring in wonder at these photos of soldiers practising yoga in the higher altitudes. (Source: ITBP/ Twitter)
Military life is extremely hard as soldiers undergo rigorous training under inexplicable conditions. Be it severe combat training or gruelling jungle survival exercise — photos from such drills often leave social media users in a daze. Recently, some photos of Indian armed forces surfaced on Twitter and blew many minds.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, also known as ITBP, posted some photos of soldiers practising yoga in higher altitudes and Twitterati have been staring in wonder. Wondering why? Well, the soldiers can be seen performing yoga bare-bodied despite the freezing temperatures!

Photographed against the picturesque Himalayan ranges, the spectacular photos are a fine example of their strength and fitness levels, as well as their endurance levels to sustain sub-zero temperatures on such soaring heights. The photos of the personnels, who are also popularly known as Himveers, were shared by ITBP on Twitter and since then, Tweeple couldn’t stop talking about the gallant soldiers.

From praising their amazing fitness level to saluting their sacrifice and dedication for the nation, Twitter has been buzzing with compliments for the personnels.

Not just yoga, the official handle of the border force keeps sharing mind-boggling photos of various training sessions and Tweeple can’t stop talking about it.

As if photos of their training were not enough for Tweeple, the handle also shares picturesque shots of breathtaking views of the Himalayan wonderlands. Take a look at some of the best photos here:

Amazing, isn’t it?

