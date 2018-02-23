Yoga in the chilly Himalayas: These photos of Indo-Tibetan Border Police will leave you awe-struck

Twitterati have been staring in wonder at these photos of soldiers practising yoga in the higher altitudes. (Source: ITBP/ Twitter) Twitterati have been staring in wonder at these photos of soldiers practising yoga in the higher altitudes. (Source: ITBP/ Twitter)

Military life is extremely hard as soldiers undergo rigorous training under inexplicable conditions. Be it severe combat training or gruelling jungle survival exercise — photos from such drills often leave social media users in a daze. Recently, some photos of Indian armed forces surfaced on Twitter and blew many minds.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, also known as ITBP, posted some photos of soldiers practising yoga in higher altitudes and Twitterati have been staring in wonder. Wondering why? Well, the soldiers can be seen performing yoga bare-bodied despite the freezing temperatures!

Photographed against the picturesque Himalayan ranges, the spectacular photos are a fine example of their strength and fitness levels, as well as their endurance levels to sustain sub-zero temperatures on such soaring heights. The photos of the personnels, who are also popularly known as Himveers, were shared by ITBP on Twitter and since then, Tweeple couldn’t stop talking about the gallant soldiers.

From praising their amazing fitness level to saluting their sacrifice and dedication for the nation, Twitter has been buzzing with compliments for the personnels.

Goosebumps! It makes me more prouder as an Indian after watching heroism of Real Superheroes. Koti Koti Naman 🙏 #JaiHind @DDNewsLive @ITBP_official #Himveer http://t.co/kvOwkKoGpD — Keshav (@keshav4384) February 22, 2018

Salute the spirit. Jai hind — RaghuRamAdiraju (@RaghuramAdiraju) February 23, 2018

Goodness. They are bare bodied in that weather conditions. # Himveers. — Sonali Mishra (@sonali_ck) February 22, 2018

I salute their spirit — Dinesh Prajapati (@DineshP23641552) February 22, 2018

जय हिंद मेरे सेरो।।। आप पर पूरे 125 करोड़ लोगों को नाज है — Manoj Yadav (@ManojYadav481) February 23, 2018

Not just yoga, the official handle of the border force keeps sharing mind-boggling photos of various training sessions and Tweeple can’t stop talking about it.

As if photos of their training were not enough for Tweeple, the handle also shares picturesque shots of breathtaking views of the Himalayan wonderlands. Take a look at some of the best photos here:

Amazing, isn’t it?

