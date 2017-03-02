Trending News

‘When Boss says do your presentations NOW’: Twitterati plays hilarious caption contest with this photo

Or 'When bae is online'!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 2, 2017 3:44 pm
man on the road viral, photo of man on road viral, man on laptop on road photo viral, viral india, india trending, treding in india, viral in india, trending and viral today, india twitter trending, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india Unlike computers, these handy ‘angels in disguise’ let people work anywhere, anytime! In some cases, even on the road pavements too! (Source: Cool Funny Shirt/Twitter)

In today’s age, a laptop is no less than a limb for millennials. From ordering food to paying bills, from planning a vacation to preparing a presentation, there’s probably nothing today, for which we don’t turn towards our laptops for. Unlike computers, these handy ‘angels in disguise’ let people work anywhere, anytime! In some cases, on the pavement too!

A photo of a man working on his laptop, sitting on the footpath has surfaced on the Internet, and Twitterati is going to town giving it hilarious captions!

The various reactions the post garnered on Twitter seem to reflect people’s angst and work-related frustration. While others, were quick to relate his situation to that of people in relationships.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions the photo garnered.

Although we couldn’t independently verify the source of the photo, it sure has lead to Twitter users coming up with fascinating captions. May be, the handy laptops aren’t probably so convenient after all — mostly because ‘bae’ and boss know that you are probably just a click away.

