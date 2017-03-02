‘When Boss says do your presentations NOW’: Twitterati plays hilarious caption contest with this photo

Unlike computers, these handy ‘angels in disguise’ let people work anywhere, anytime! In some cases, even on the road pavements too! (Source: Cool Funny Shirt/Twitter) Unlike computers, these handy ‘angels in disguise’ let people work anywhere, anytime! In some cases, even on the road pavements too! (Source: Cool Funny Shirt/Twitter)

In today’s age, a laptop is no less than a limb for millennials. From ordering food to paying bills, from planning a vacation to preparing a presentation, there’s probably nothing today, for which we don’t turn towards our laptops for. Unlike computers, these handy ‘angels in disguise’ let people work anywhere, anytime! In some cases, on the pavement too!

A photo of a man working on his laptop, sitting on the footpath has surfaced on the Internet, and Twitterati is going to town giving it hilarious captions!

The various reactions the post garnered on Twitter seem to reflect people’s angst and work-related frustration. While others, were quick to relate his situation to that of people in relationships.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions the photo garnered.

@abcdefu

IT boss : which platform u gonna use to develop ?

He : pic.twitter.com/tgfG4PbtLO — J (@Cool1991Jai) March 1, 2017

employee of the year pic.twitter.com/wXZYpLLigJ — izzy (@abcdefu) March 1, 2017

when bae is online pic.twitter.com/sqa90e1xmq — izzy (@abcdefu) March 1, 2017

“Bhai jaldi login karke gaali de, SRK fans ne Salman Khan ke baare mein faltoo bol diya” “Bhai I’m on way to office” “It’s urgent” “ok” pic.twitter.com/WX3DluHQs3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 1, 2017

When Boss says do your presentations now. pic.twitter.com/EJWnG0gFMr — PALLAV (@Impallav37) March 1, 2017

@HaramiParindey When your girlfriend breaks up with you on the road and she has all your passwords! pic.twitter.com/IUfqfjau1X — Doorka Rishtedar (@DoorkaRishtedar) March 1, 2017

When bae is expecting- Mera babu shona pure Flipkart aur Amazon ke gifts khareed ke dega. BABU SHONA HERE BE LIKE pic.twitter.com/Quplq7aWPN — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 2, 2017

Me whenever boss uses the term ‘ASAP’. pic.twitter.com/N9f4ojGt1r — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 1, 2017

Future innovation – Digital Toilets. pic.twitter.com/Lx5bvwvs4H — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 2, 2017

Although we couldn’t independently verify the source of the photo, it sure has lead to Twitter users coming up with fascinating captions. May be, the handy laptops aren’t probably so convenient after all — mostly because ‘bae’ and boss know that you are probably just a click away.

