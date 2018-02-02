Photo of Chennai woman’s ‘kanyadaan’ of daughter goes viral for challenging patriarchal wedding customs

A Facebook post along with a picture of Sharma conducting her daughter’s ‘kanyadaan’ to her now husband Sam that has gone viral. (Source: Varun Suresh) A Facebook post along with a picture of Sharma conducting her daughter’s ‘kanyadaan’ to her now husband Sam that has gone viral. (Source: Varun Suresh)

In the past couple of years, we saw brides in India coming forward and threatening status-quo and patriarchal customs by opting to get married to their loved ones, in the way they wished to. But as 2018 begins, it is the story of a single mother thwarting patriarchal traditions at her daughter’s wedding that is going viral. Rajeshwari Sharma is a single mother based out Australia and had mailed Varun Suresh, a wedding photographer based out of Chennai, to document her daughter’s wedding, over an year ago. As Suresh shared the pictures from their wedding recently, it is a Facebook post along with a picture of Sharma conducting her daughter’s ‘kanyadaan’ to her now husband Sam that has gone viral. According to a report by The News Minute, Sharma wanted to be very involved in the rituals of her daughter’s wedding and instead of letting anybody else ‘give her off’, she chose to do it instead. Traditionally, the father of the bride officiates the ritual.

But here, Sharma, who lives and works in Australia, had separated from her husband of 17 years because it became difficult for her to take care of her two children, manage her job and not have her husband around and involved in their kids’ lives. “Since he wasn’t a major part of my children’s lives, it was not very difficult for them to adjust. My family, in that regard, although very concerned, was very supportive,” she said. When Sandhya had decided to get married to Sam, an Australian, Sharma was happy that they wanted a traditional wedding and they headed to Chennai for the same. Here, they decided to stay away from the usual traditional practices that very clearly were embedded in an archaic, patriarchal context.

“I very much wanted to be a part of my daughter’s wedding and so I decided to be the one who had to give her away in marriage,” Sharma said.

“People always plan for textbook weddings. A one in which there is no compromise. But, in their tryst to uphold tradition they let go human emotions or values. They also have made us think it’s okay to let go of our emotions to uphold tradition.

A lot of cildren are raised by single parents. Only two hands make a noise, but a single parent toils hard to go about life emotionally and financially, to make ends meet and beyond. Their ultimate purpose of existence is to see their children get married. Its that social recognition, they work towards and prepare for.

A single parent is considered inauspicious. They aren’t allowed to precide a wedding but are reduced to mere spectators as another couple from the family takes their place. However noble it is of the couple, we all know who the most excited, nervous, satisfied and praying soul in the whole situation is. I wonder how a genuine heart always comes second to tradition and rituals.

Traditions and rituals were merely a box drawn around us, so that we maintain uniformity and discipline. Sometimes altering practices or making it flexible, touches more lives.

So when I saw this picture at http://www.varunsuresh.com/blog/2017/2/27/sandhya-and-sams-wedding-at-rinas-venue

I was gushing with joy. This picture tells you a lot of stories. How forward the world is, how precious human emotions are.

Life and destiny are not always pleasant, but you can always choose to make it better for yourself and the people around you.

Rules don’t make life beautiful, people do??”

